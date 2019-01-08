World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Ireland
  5. Architectural Farm
  6. 2017
  7. Generation Gain / Architectural Farm

Generation Gain / Architectural Farm

  • 03:00 - 8 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Generation Gain / Architectural Farm
Save this picture!
Generation Gain / Architectural Farm, © Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray + 15

  • Architects

    Architectural Farm

  • Location

    Ireland

  • Engineer

    Cronin & Sutton Consulting

  • Contractor

    McGovern Builders

  • Joinery

    McNally Joinery

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ste Murray
Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Text description provided by the architects. The project comprises of the renovation and extension to rear of a 1930′s semi-detached house to accommodate 3 generations of a family with the addition of the owner’s elderly parents. The existing house was previously extended and reconfigured resulting in a ground floor layout of a series of rooms which where underutilised with very poor connections to each other and to the existing mature south facing garden.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The brief called for the provision of sleeping and bathroom facilities to provide semi-independent space for the elder generation, a new family room for all 3 generations to share and improved engagement with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

This was achieved with the reconfiguring of the ground floor by removing the internal partitions to the rear series of rooms and extensions to create a large family room and inserting a partition to recreate an independent front room which acts now as a bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

An additional 5 sqm was provided to the rear of the original house and extensions providing sufficient space in the enlarged family room, to celebrate the families Generation Gain and to form a threshold between the house and garden. This addition provides a window seat, a stove and covered external space.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The form of the new handmade brick structure is derived from and celebrates the shared positive values of Nurturing, Shelter and Support of this new inter generational relationship. The fire/chimney grounds the new structure, while the saw tooth brick detail provides privacy and a sense of enclosure while providing support to the new timber clad roof, which replaced the old extension roofs and over sails the recessed pivot doorway to provide an external sheltered space addressing the garden. The garden is accessed from the external covered space via a series of interlocking stepped patios.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architectural Farm
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ireland
Cite: "Generation Gain / Architectural Farm" 08 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893061/generation-gain-architectural-farm/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream