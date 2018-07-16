Silence House / First Design Studio

+ 36

Architects First Design Studio

Location Isfahan, Iran

Lead Architects Mohammad Shamaeizadeh, Shirin Shariffar

Design Team Amirhossein Tavakkoli, Mohammadsaeed Moavi, Hamid Hosseini, Shahab Shamaeizadeh

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fariborz Alaghehband

Structural Design Mohammadreza Nilipour

Mechanical Installation Design Alireza Sadeghi

Electrical Appliance Design Alireza javi

BIM Manager Bimiser (Bahram Shirani)

Client Majid Sokoot

Land Area 220 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The simplicity of structure and form in exterior view as well as the movement of interior space, are the features that are regarded in design process. Also being in harmony with urban design and in some words its repeatable property as well as its unique character are some of other features of the project.

The connection with urban by the full and empty spaces and also making a safe green space at interior are an effort to make a communicational collaboration at inner and exterior spaces of the project. Greenery yards inside (private) and outside the project not only plays the main role in making the whole structure of the building and its pathways but also are the main factor that creates the quality of spaces in the project. Silence, greenery and light in the heart of house, inspire the whole spaces.

The transparency of the spaces at inner areas that are defined by freeness of plan designing and the confidentiality and safety at outside areas -regarded by lattice brick design- are some of the other properties of the project.