  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. First Design Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Silence House / First Design Studio

Silence House / First Design Studio

  • 22:00 - 16 July, 2018
Silence House / First Design Studio
Save this picture!
Silence House / First Design Studio, © Fariborz Alaghehband
© Fariborz Alaghehband

© Fariborz Alaghehband

  • Architects

    First Design Studio

  • Location

    Isfahan, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Mohammad Shamaeizadeh, Shirin Shariffar

  • Design Team

    Amirhossein Tavakkoli, Mohammadsaeed Moavi, Hamid Hosseini, Shahab Shamaeizadeh

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fariborz Alaghehband

  • Structural Design

    Mohammadreza Nilipour

  • Mechanical Installation Design

    Alireza Sadeghi

  • Electrical Appliance Design

    Alireza javi

  • BIM Manager

    Bimiser (Bahram Shirani)

  • Client

    Majid Sokoot

  • Land Area

    220 m2
© Fariborz Alaghehband
© Fariborz Alaghehband

Text description provided by the architects. The simplicity of structure and form in exterior view as well as the movement of interior space, are the features that are regarded in design process. Also being in harmony with urban design and in some words its repeatable property as well as its unique character are some of other features of the project.

The connection with urban by the full and empty spaces and also making a safe green space at interior are an effort to make a communicational collaboration at inner and exterior spaces of the project. Greenery yards inside (private) and outside the project not only plays the main role in making the whole structure of the building and its pathways but also are the main factor that creates the quality of spaces in the project. Silence, greenery and light in the heart of house, inspire the whole spaces.

© Fariborz Alaghehband
© Fariborz Alaghehband

The transparency of the spaces at inner areas that are defined by freeness of plan designing and the confidentiality and safety at outside areas -regarded by lattice brick design- are some of the other properties of the project.

© Fariborz Alaghehband
© Fariborz Alaghehband

About this office
First Design Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Silence House / First Design Studio" 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893042/silence-house-first-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

