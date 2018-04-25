Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur

-
Architects
-
LocationPfullingen, Germany
-
Lead ArchitectsThomas Bamberg
-
Area110.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Other participantsib/h2 GbR, Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik, Reutlingen
-
CollaboratorsWS Green Technologies GmbH, Stuttgart ib/h2 GbR, Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik, Reutlingen
Text description provided by the architects. The 4-story residential house is built in a 110 sqm gap between two houses in the center of Pfullingen. As a result of the small gap everything is built with pre-fabricated concrete components.
The concrete is still visible at the most parts of the exterior and interior and completed with beautiful carpenter furniture. Big openings in the sleeping and living rooms, as well as a skylight above the living area, give the house a spacious quality. As a result of geothermal, photvoltaics and thermo solar, the house works completely independent.