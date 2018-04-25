World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Bamberg Architektur
  6. 2017
  7. Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur

Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur

  • 02:00 - 25 April, 2018
Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur
Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur, © Mário P. Rodrigues
© Mário P. Rodrigues

  • Other participants

    ib/h2 GbR, Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik, Reutlingen

  • Collaborators

    WS Green Technologies GmbH, Stuttgart ib/h2 GbR, Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik, Reutlingen
© Mário P. Rodrigues
© Mário P. Rodrigues

Text description provided by the architects. The 4-story residential house is built in a 110 sqm gap between two houses in the center of Pfullingen. As a result of the small gap everything is built with pre-fabricated concrete components.

© Mário P. Rodrigues
© Mário P. Rodrigues
Section
Section
© Mário P. Rodrigues
© Mário P. Rodrigues

The concrete is still visible at the most parts of the exterior and interior and completed with beautiful carpenter furniture. Big openings in the sleeping and living rooms, as well as a skylight above the living area, give the house a spacious quality.  As a result of geothermal, photvoltaics and thermo solar, the house works completely independent.

© Mário P. Rodrigues
© Mário P. Rodrigues

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Townhouse in Pfullingen / Bamberg Architektur" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893041/townhouse-in-pfullingen-bamberg-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

