World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Megowan Architectural
  6. 2018
  7. Two Angle House / Megowan Architectural

Two Angle House / Megowan Architectural

  • 17:00 - 24 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Two Angle House / Megowan Architectural
Save this picture!
Two Angle House / Megowan Architectural, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford + 23

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. The Two Angle house, located in the seaside town of Mount Eliza in Victoria, Australia, is about contrast. The interior and exterior are a play on the contrast between two angles of internal organization, the contrast between warm and cold materials and a considered contrast between architecture and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The two angles within the layout of the design are immediately expressed upon entry into the house. A large concrete blade wall extends due west out to frame a double height view of the bay while the prevailing angle of the surrounding subdivision is expressed through a spotted gum timber lined ceiling which leads to the main living area of the house.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Joinery volumes, the direction of decking and soffits, the board forming in the concrete, custom elongated strip lighting and large cantilevered decks all extend westward reinforcing and framing the principal western view. In angling off the suburban grid, the house was able to stretch from east to west across the site allowing for optimal passive solar design to every habitable room.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The house presents to the street as a modest single family home in scale with many of the older post war homes which exist in the area. It is only upon entry that the true scale of the house is revealed.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The principle areas of the house are designed on the top (second) floor allowing the two clients to live predominantly on one level despite the hillside nature of the site. The master bedroom was oriented to the north and east to allow for the clients to wake up with the sun and take in spectacular views across the bay to the Melbourne CBD. The kitchen living and outdoor terrace was oriented to the west and north to maximize the views and dramatically frame sunsets.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Extensive concrete in floors and walls acts as thermal mass while in slab hydronic heating further helps regulate interior temperatures. Water tanks, solar panels and solar hot water (both domestic and for pool) are some of the many sustainable initiatives.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Two Angle House / Megowan Architectural" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893040/two-angle-house-megowan-architectural/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »