  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Gooseberry Design
  6. 2017
  7. I-House / Gooseberry Design

I-House / Gooseberry Design

  • 22:00 - 3 May, 2018
I-House / Gooseberry Design
I-House / Gooseberry Design, © Nattapong Pianchalengek
© Nattapong Pianchalengek

© Nattapong Pianchalengek

© Nattapong Pianchalengek
© Nattapong Pianchalengek

Text description provided by the architects. I-House located in high-density residential area in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Within limited area, Architects design I-shape house with central courtyard which adapted from traditional Thai house.

© Nattapong Pianchalengek
© Nattapong Pianchalengek

This courtyard appeared to be new living environment which spatial create relationship between public and private functions. Therefore, every rooms are enhanced with tranquilly natural view.

Ground Floor Plan - 2nd Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan - 2nd Floor Plan

Due to tropical climates, Architect decide to study brick pattern system which applied to be vertical green façade. This façade system reduce heat from sunlight, provide natural ventilation through courtyard toward residence’s comfort zone.

© Nattapong Pianchalengek
© Nattapong Pianchalengek

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "I-House / Gooseberry Design" 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893039/i-house-gooseberry-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

