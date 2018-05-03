I-House / Gooseberry Design

-
Architects
-
Location, Thailand
-
Area228.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. I-House located in high-density residential area in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Within limited area, Architects design I-shape house with central courtyard which adapted from traditional Thai house.
This courtyard appeared to be new living environment which spatial create relationship between public and private functions. Therefore, every rooms are enhanced with tranquilly natural view.
Due to tropical climates, Architect decide to study brick pattern system which applied to be vertical green façade. This façade system reduce heat from sunlight, provide natural ventilation through courtyard toward residence’s comfort zone.