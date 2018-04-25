World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Sunnland Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Manini`owali 3 / Sunnland Architects

Manini`owali 3 / Sunnland Architects

  • 17:00 - 25 April, 2018
Manini`owali 3 / Sunnland Architects
Manini`owali 3 / Sunnland Architects, © Daniel deMoulin / Nourish Media, Inc.
© Daniel deMoulin / Nourish Media, Inc.

© Daniel deMoulin / Nourish Media, Inc.
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on 1.5 acres of raw volcanic land within an exclusive resort community in Hawaii, the custom 9,100 square foot home serves as an oasis from the unforgiving Hawaiian sun. The contemporary residence is designed to capture amazing views of the Kua Bay and Maui's Haleakala Mountain to the west, Hualalai Mountain to the east, and a sacred cinder cone, Pu`u Kuili, to the south. The client desired a porous home, where their beloved dog could run around, yet remain enclosed within the compound. The private and public zones of the home are organized around a series of courtyards and ponds. The courtyards create visual transparency through the main living spaces, bringing the outside in, and help in cooling the interior spaces. A simple yet durable material palette of split-face Andesite stone imported from Bali, Indonesia, stained rift-cut White Oak wood, and rendered cement plaster are carefully detailed. The gable roof forms and zinc metal roofing are reminiscent of the Big Island ranch home vernacular.

© Daniel deMoulin / Nourish Media, Inc.
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Daniel deMoulin / Nourish Media, Inc.
Cite: "Manini`owali 3 / Sunnland Architects" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893038/maniniowali-3-sunnland-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

