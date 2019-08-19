Telli Bio Boutique / Arrow architects

+ 34

«The idea for a new Telli Shop design inspired by client’s vision and desire to create a modern and unique space with various functions and services. We have considered the project carefully and have come up with a design solution that takes the existing concept of Telli Shop into consideration as the main design driver. Telli Shop represents organic products and provides health services.

Therefore we chose to use light wood material around the whole shop. Wavy shapes of walls with vertical wooden slats have intended to create an organic movement from one space to another. To emphasize the ecology in the shop we chose to implement organic green color (Telli corporate) into sitting-areas. Besides “organic impression” we have chosen to add an elegance into shop by using grey color on the walls and details in brass.

To make shop more unique and characteristic we introduce large central trees in each room. Tree represents Wisdom, Harmony, Health and Growth. Our goal with design is to make customers feel comfortable in new Telli Shop and leave them with a memorable impressions when they leave. The trees are made of same wooden material as the rest of the shop to keep homogeneous expression.» - Ulrik Raysse.

Telli is the only organic boutique and concept store in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which unites world trends in the sphere of beauty and health. The brand, created in 2008 by Aselle Tasmagambetova, successfully channels a unique idea of a conceptual organic boutique, which not only caters to a particular and discerning client, but furthermore, aesthetically pleases in communication, design and service.

The 850 square metre flagship store is home to exquisite taste and luxury products, presented in both concept stores in Almaty and Astana where clients can immerse themselves in the brand emotionally. Telli has undergone a global reconstruction of both the flagship store in Almaty and the brand, representing five areas today - a homeopathic pharmacy, cosmetics and perfume shop, cosmetology room, organic cafe and photo gallery.

The interior design for Telli was inspired by Almaty itself, which is also known as the “City of Apples”. Apple trees are of great importance to locals here and we wanted to work with this concept by making the apple tree a key symbol of the design.

The large, wooden oak feature found within the space is representative of an apple tree and is supposed to connect different spaces of the boutique such as the shop with relaxation areas and the gallery. Just like the tree connects these distinct areas, it also becomes an abstraction in itself, as it is made out of individual elements or branches that become one tree, giving the space more of an organic feel. Meanwhile, the locally-sourced wood was used to aesthetically tie all these varying elements together in harmony, accented by splashes of brass trimmings and natural stone flooring spanning throughout.

Inspired by nature, the project was to support the natural feel of the products that Telli stocks, while also respecting its surroundings. Combined, these directly mirror the deeper brand values Telli likes to associate itself with by being precursors of all-things organic, all-natural and honest.