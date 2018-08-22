World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Dank Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. EDUT / Dank Architectes

EDUT / Dank Architectes

  • 03:00 - 22 August, 2018
EDUT / Dank Architectes
EDUT / Dank Architectes, © Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

© Kevin Buy

© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of an atypical 3 story house contacted us with a strong intention to transform an existing small living room into a large contemporary and minimalistic space. We worked on the re-organization of the living spaces, having in mind the view from the inside and the interior light. We also wanted the terrace to become an extension of the living room.

© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Frenchie cristogatin
© Frenchie cristogatin

Two wooden triangles define the house extension. They connect the new living rooms to the existing building. Inside, we designed an entrance with a large opening. The kitchen is minimalist. It faces the garden and is located next to a spacious dining place with a direct relation to the terrace. Ahead of the glassed windows, a large ceiling window integrated into the terrace surface brings light to an underground office.

© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

Storage and kitchen partition walls are made of the wooden structure and black Valchromat panels, with an integrated Vipp kitchen. We tried to keep all the interior pure and minimalist: black custom furniture, light grey resin floor and triangle plywood panels for the ceiling.

© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

About this office
Dank Architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "EDUT / Dank Architectes" 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

