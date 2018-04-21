World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zaha Hadid's Dongdaemun Design Plaza Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

Zaha Hadid's Dongdaemun Design Plaza Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

Zaha Hadid's Dongdaemun Design Plaza Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo
Zaha Hadid's Dongdaemun Design Plaza Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo, © Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

In the bustling streets of Seoul, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza by Zaha Hadid Architects has become a landmark for its atypical architecture. A complex yet effortless building, the Design Plaza encapsulates the energy of the cultural hub in Dongdaemun, an area that has itself earned the nickname of the "town that never sleeps" thanks to its late-night fashion market.

Investigating the building's twists and turns, Andres Gallardo has photographed the structure's fluid compositions. Although his photographs display little human presence, the building itself expresses the activity that occurs throughout day and night. Beneath the walkable park on the roof, Dongdaemun Design Plaza includes large global exhibition spaces, a design museum, 24-hour retail stores and a media center, among many other facilities that intertwine across the levels.

© Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo

© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Dongdaemun Design Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Ella Thorns. "Zaha Hadid's Dongdaemun Design Plaza Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo" 21 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892955/zaha-hadids-dongdaemun-design-plaza-through-the-lens-of-andres-gallardo/> ISSN 0719-8884

