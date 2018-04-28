SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris

France-based SCAU Architectes has proposed their design for a new stadium project to be built on the outskirts of Paris. The site, which is located at the edge of a forest in Clamart, France, inspired the team to create a design that extends the forest by covering the stadium in a green mass of vegetation.

+ 13

The green façade allows for skylights and light channels combined with the mirrored glass surfaces to flood light into the interior spaces. From both the interior and the exterior, visitors can see the forest, various sports matches, and the sky. At night, the space illuminates and the mirroring effect is reversed.

In order to preserve views of the forest, SCAU placed the building in the natural slope of the site. The main programs, including a bowling alley, game room, gymnasium, athletics hall, and parking, are located underground. The design has an organic flow between each program.

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2024, in time for the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

News via: SCAU Architectes.