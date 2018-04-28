World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris

SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris
Save this picture!
SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris, Courtesy of SCAU architecture
Courtesy of SCAU architecture

France-based SCAU Architectes has proposed their design for a new stadium project to be built on the outskirts of Paris. The site, which is located at the edge of a forest in Clamart, France, inspired the team to create a design that extends the forest by covering the stadium in a green mass of vegetation. 

Courtesy of SCAU architecture Courtesy of SCAU architecture Courtesy of SCAU architecture Courtesy of SCAU architecture + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SCAU architecture
Courtesy of SCAU architecture

The green façade allows for skylights and light channels combined with the mirrored glass surfaces to flood light into the interior spaces. From both the interior and the exterior, visitors can see the forest, various sports matches, and the sky. At night, the space illuminates and the mirroring effect is reversed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SCAU architecture
Courtesy of SCAU architecture

In order to preserve views of the forest, SCAU placed the building in the natural slope of the site. The main programs, including a bowling alley, game room, gymnasium, athletics hall, and parking, are located underground. The design has an organic flow between each program.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SCAU architecture
Courtesy of SCAU architecture

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2024, in time for the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

News via: SCAU Architectes.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "SCAU Architectes to Design Vegetated Stadium in Paris" 28 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892949/scau-architectes-to-design-vegetated-stadium-in-paris/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »