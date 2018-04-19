World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Gang Unveils Images of Rippled Condominium Tower in Brooklyn, New York

Studio Gang Unveils Images of Rippled Condominium Tower in Brooklyn, New York

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Gang Unveils Images of Rippled Condominium Tower in Brooklyn, New York
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan
Courtesy of Binyan

Studio Gang has released details of their proposed condominium tower in Downtown Brooklyn, New York City. “11 Hoyt” has been designed with an emphasis on nature and community-building, responding to a lack of comfortable outdoor space in Brooklyn through the creation of an “outdoor-indoor environment."

The Studio Gang scheme reclaims a former parking garage site in a rapidly-densifying area, where the population has increased by 40% in twenty years. 11 Hoyt is set to transform the site into an elevated green podium anchored by a 770,000-square-foot (71,000-square-meter) residential tower featuring a “scalloped” façade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan
Courtesy of Binyan

The scheme’s green podium acts as a fifth façade for the building; an indoor-outdoor environment encouraging neighbors to meet and interact among trees and gardens. As the 620-foot-tall (190-meter-tall) scheme rises, the tower’s façade pushes out in plan to create expanded living spaces for the 490 residential units, arranged in 190 unique floor plans.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan
Courtesy of Binyan

The tower’s eye-catching “scalloped” façade is to be built of precast concreteprefabricated along with the residential units to be installed into the structural core on-site. As the façade projects outwards and inwards, it creates an inhabitable interior space with built-in window seats framing eight-foot-tall windows, offering views of the scheme’s rippled façade, the surrounding neighborhood, and the waterfront beyond.

News via: Studio Gang

Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City

Studio Gang's 10-story commercial "Solar Carve Tower" has topped out in New York's Meatpacking District. Officially named "40 Tenth Avenue," the scheme responds to a perceived lack of site-specific design in New York, with Studio Gang prioritizing "intentionality and contextuality" as their guiding principles.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio Gang Unveils Images of Rippled Condominium Tower in Brooklyn, New York" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892945/studio-gang-unveils-images-of-rippling-condominium-tower-in-brooklyn-new-york/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »