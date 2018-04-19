Studio Gang Unveils Images of Rippled Condominium Tower in Brooklyn, New York

Studio Gang has released details of their proposed condominium tower in Downtown Brooklyn, New York City. “11 Hoyt” has been designed with an emphasis on nature and community-building, responding to a lack of comfortable outdoor space in Brooklyn through the creation of an “outdoor-indoor environment."

The Studio Gang scheme reclaims a former parking garage site in a rapidly-densifying area, where the population has increased by 40% in twenty years. 11 Hoyt is set to transform the site into an elevated green podium anchored by a 770,000-square-foot (71,000-square-meter) residential tower featuring a “scalloped” façade.

The scheme’s green podium acts as a fifth façade for the building; an indoor-outdoor environment encouraging neighbors to meet and interact among trees and gardens. As the 620-foot-tall (190-meter-tall) scheme rises, the tower’s façade pushes out in plan to create expanded living spaces for the 490 residential units, arranged in 190 unique floor plans.

The tower’s eye-catching “scalloped” façade is to be built of precast concrete, prefabricated along with the residential units to be installed into the structural core on-site. As the façade projects outwards and inwards, it creates an inhabitable interior space with built-in window seats framing eight-foot-tall windows, offering views of the scheme’s rippled façade, the surrounding neighborhood, and the waterfront beyond.

News via: Studio Gang