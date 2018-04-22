World
ALLURE - XXL origami / FRESH Architectures

  • 09:00 - 22 April, 2018
ALLURE - XXL origami / FRESH Architectures
ALLURE - XXL origami / FRESH Architectures, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel + 25

  • Architects

    FRESH Architectures

  • Location

    Martin Luther King Park, 147 Rue Cardinet, 75017 Paris, France

  • Project Leaders

    FRESH Architectures (Agent Architects) Itar Architecture (Partners Architects)

  • Area

    8500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    David Foessel

  • Landscaper

    Base

  • Engineering Coordination

    Elioth, Bollinger-Grohmann, Aïda, Elithis

  • Clients

    Demathieu Bard Immobilier, Ogic (Property developers)
    More Specs
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. In the vanguard of contemporary architecture, the new Clichy-Batignolles neighborhood (PARIS) bears the hallmark of preliminary workshops of which it resulted between the converter, the contracting authorities and the two architectural firms Itar and Fresh (agent): diversity and cohabitation are its trademarks.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Lot O6B in the Clichy-Batignolles quarter accommodates a new XXL origami design, a product of the dialogue between the two architectural firms, Fresh and Itar, for two contracting authorities, Ogic and Demathieu Bard Immobilier, hired here to reinvent types of housing.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

An architectural polyphony of 121 accommodations is available to buyers and renters in accordance with three distinct options: 3-story urban houses, a 7-story building, and a 15-story tower, in other words, 50 meters that are set up like the mast of a ship. It is possible, on each of its sides to focus the telescope on the great landscape that is Paris and its famous landmarks: on the Martin-Luther-King Park and the higher-level court to the north, on the Défense to the west, on the Eiffel tower to the south and on Montmartre to the east.

© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Balconies Detail
Balconies Detail
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "ALLURE - XXL origami / FRESH Architectures" 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892893/allure-xxl-origami-fresh-architectures/> ISSN 0719-8884

