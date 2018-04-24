Østerild Visitors and Operation Center / Cubo Arkitekter

+ 27

Architects Cubo Arkitekter

Location Testcentervej 7D, 7700 Thisted, Denmark

Area 650.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Martin Schubert

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Architect Møller & Grønborg

Engineer Orbicon

Clients Thisted Municipality & DTU (Technical University of Denmark)

Budget 10.3 million DKK More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, Cubo won the architectural competition for a new Visitors and National Test Center for the world’s largest wind turbines placed on land. A Center that communicates the research and technology of the windmills to the public, while the wind turbine industry in collaboration with DTU and other research institutions carry out research, development and tests of prototype wind turbines and new wind turbine technology.

The Visitors Center is open to visitors who would like to experience the gigantic wind turbines and gain more knowledge about wind turbines, wind energy, sustainability and projects of restoring and preserving nature. The location of the center is in the Danish nature reserve of Thy.

The new Visitors and National Test Center gently inserts itself into the surrounding landscape as a slightly raised linear structure with a hovering appearance, which only lightly touches the terrain in order to preserve the local biodiversity.

With its curved roof and fiberglass facades, the center appears as an architectural whole in a direct and natural coherence with the landscape and the large-scale linear Test field.