  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Vietnam
  5. Aline Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect

Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect

  • 20:00 - 23 April, 2018
Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect
Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect, © Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Trieu Chien

  • Architects

    Aline Architect

  • Location

    Đào Duy Tư, Chăm Mát, Hòa Bình, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Le Minh Duc

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this restaurant were a young married couple who was starting a business in cuisine. The plot situated right next to Highway 6 with a busy everyday traffic flow. The client wants an environment-friendly design solution, taking people and landscape into consideration. Cao Phong is a mountainous town in Hoa Binh Province.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Through analyses, we propose keeping the height between the typology and highway level, and at the same time creating necessary voids to form many layers inside the building, combine with the natural area to reduce construction cost and traffic noise, smog from vehicles. The main support structure consists of stone and steel. Stone is a cheap local material. The contractor used to be a steelworker so he will directly take charge of everything that involves.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The main feature of the project is the brick roof stretching along the site, creating a solid and noticeable presence on the Highway. The northern roof is lowered to reduce light, heat in the interior during summer and harsh wind during winter. Above all, Ao May Restaurant is created by the collective process of listening, respect between the architects and contractor. That brings us joy and interesting experience!

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Cite: "Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect" 23 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892891/ao-may-restaurant-aline-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

