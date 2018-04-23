Ao May Restaurant / Aline Architect

+ 18

Architects Aline Architect

Location Đào Duy Tư, Chăm Mát, Hòa Bình, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Le Minh Duc

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this restaurant were a young married couple who was starting a business in cuisine. The plot situated right next to Highway 6 with a busy everyday traffic flow. The client wants an environment-friendly design solution, taking people and landscape into consideration. Cao Phong is a mountainous town in Hoa Binh Province.

Through analyses, we propose keeping the height between the typology and highway level, and at the same time creating necessary voids to form many layers inside the building, combine with the natural area to reduce construction cost and traffic noise, smog from vehicles. The main support structure consists of stone and steel. Stone is a cheap local material. The contractor used to be a steelworker so he will directly take charge of everything that involves.

The main feature of the project is the brick roof stretching along the site, creating a solid and noticeable presence on the Highway. The northern roof is lowered to reduce light, heat in the interior during summer and harsh wind during winter. Above all, Ao May Restaurant is created by the collective process of listening, respect between the architects and contractor. That brings us joy and interesting experience!