World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Andrea Pelati Architecte
  6. 2016
  7. Muller Villa / Andrea Pelati Architecte

Muller Villa / Andrea Pelati Architecte

  • 09:00 - 24 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Muller Villa / Andrea Pelati Architecte
Save this picture!
Muller Villa / Andrea Pelati Architecte, © Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher

© Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher + 14

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher

    Text description provided by the architects. Between the village and the vineyards of Cortaillod, this new house seems to have grown out of the garden of mansion built in the 40s.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher

    Meant to fade in the landscape, the building is almost imperceptible from the street. Only the entrance marks its existence through a staircase carved its roof arousing the visitors’ curiosity.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher
    Save this picture!
    Sections
    Sections
    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher

    Inside, the broad entrance hall invites you to a flowing descent into the house. A discreet opening on the side leads to the bedrooms whilst the scenic staircase will take you to the living area. From here the view opens gradually from the rooftops and vineyards of the village of Cortaillod to the breathtaking Alps panorama.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher

    To continue with, the path goes around the dramatic fireplace and a few more stairs will lead to the more intimate semi-underground game room and study, with a closer look into the vineyards.A walk in the garden around the house brings to light the design’s intention to follow the landform, showcasing the very mineral roof that seems to float on a pure line of glazing.

    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher
    Save this picture!
    Elevations
    Elevations
    Save this picture!
    © Thomas Jantscher
    © Thomas Jantscher
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp

    Products:

    Glass Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
    Cite: "Muller Villa / Andrea Pelati Architecte" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892881/muller-villa-andrea-pelati-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »