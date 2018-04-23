World
Quinnipiac University Brand Strategy Group / Amenta Emma Architects

  15:00 - 23 April, 2018
Quinnipiac University Brand Strategy Group / Amenta Emma Architects
© Robert Benson Photography
  • General Contractor

    FIP Construction

  • Structural Engineering

    Edward Stanley Engineers

  • Marketing Coordinator

    Nicole Owens

  • Total Construction Cost

    $1.4 million
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. A 19th-century house has been transformed into a 21st-century powerhouse for ideas for Quinnipiac University’s Brand Strategy Group, which is responsible for the University’s marketing, communications, brand strategy and identity, and digital initiatives.

The old house was a hard sell to the university’s client, a veteran of the advertising world who imagined a New York City loft environment. To convince the reluctant end-user that the old house could meet his vision, the design team conceived of a radical opening-up of the interior space. The concept provided a drastic departure from the compartmentalized spaces and Victorian character of the existing house.

Axonomtetric
Axonomtetric
The design is characterized by the openness of the space and the playful use of finishes and color that evokes the excitement of a start-up business. There is a deliberate tension on display between the rough exposed structure of the original house and the clean new lines of the renovation – a nod to the loft-spaces the University’s client wanted to work in. A skylight-capped vertical atrium unites upper and lower work spaces and floods the building with natural light. The meeting spaces, facing one another across the atrium, promote the cross pollination of ideas between the marketing staff on the first floor and the creative staff on the second.

Section 02
Section 02

The outcome? The space has energized the team. It has allowed more collaboration, more fun and more communication.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Interior Design United States
Cite: "Quinnipiac University Brand Strategy Group / Amenta Emma Architects" 23 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892875/quinnipiac-university-brand-strategy-group-amenta-emma-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

