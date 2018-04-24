Glendessary Lane / PLACE

+ 22

Architects PLACE

Location Santa Barbara, United States

Lead Architects Johnny Hirsch

Contractor McKean Construction

Landscape Architect RMLA

Area 2300.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In approaching this project, we desired a modest and respectful impact to the land, with an emphasis on intuitive functionality and aesthetic clarity.

The house’s parti is programmatically divided into a sort of public bar; consisting of the kitchen, dining and living room and a more private bar; containing the family room, bathrooms, and bedrooms. The “public bar” is flanked on both ends with large sliding doors to achieve a powerful connection with the land anywhere you are in this section. The family room is a potent space in that incorporates the flexibility to be the most intimate and quiet space while also opening up to the community beyond. The master bedroom has the visual and visceral connection to the outdoors due to one entire wall comprising bi-folding doors that open onto a serene yard with fire and water elements.

In any project of consequence, there must be a collaboration of client, builder and designers—this project serves as a benchmark in my practice of the embodiment of this concept. While not being a particularly large house, the siting, scale & proportions, materials, details and craftsmanship are paramount.