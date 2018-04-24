World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. PLACE
  6. 2017
  7. Glendessary Lane / PLACE

Glendessary Lane / PLACE

  • 15:00 - 24 April, 2018
Glendessary Lane / PLACE
Glendessary Lane / PLACE, Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE

  • Architects

    PLACE

  • Location

    Santa Barbara, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Johnny Hirsch

  • Contractor

    McKean Construction

  • Landscape Architect

    RMLA

  • Area

    2300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE

Text description provided by the architects. In approaching this project, we desired a modest and respectful impact to the land, with an emphasis on intuitive functionality and aesthetic clarity.

Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE

The house’s parti is programmatically divided into a sort of public bar; consisting of the kitchen, dining and living room and a more private bar; containing the family room, bathrooms, and bedrooms. The “public bar” is flanked on both ends with large sliding doors to achieve a powerful connection with the land anywhere you are in this section. The family room is a potent space in that incorporates the flexibility to be the most intimate and quiet space while also opening up to the community beyond. The master bedroom has the visual and visceral connection to the outdoors due to one entire wall comprising bi-folding doors that open onto a serene yard with fire and water elements.

Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE

In any project of consequence, there must be a collaboration of client, builder and designers—this project serves as a benchmark in my practice of the embodiment of this concept. While not being a particularly large house, the siting, scale & proportions, materials, details and craftsmanship are paramount.

Courtesy of PLACE
Courtesy of PLACE

Cite: "Glendessary Lane / PLACE" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892865/glendessary-lane-place/> ISSN 0719-8884

