Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos

Architects AMZ Arquitetos

Location Brazil

Lead Architects Pablo Alvarenga, Manoel Maia, Adriana Zampieri

Team Gabriel Rocchetti, Paula Saito, Paula Ferreira Leite

Area 1075.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Maira Acayaba

Structural Engineering Leão & Associados

Constructors All’e Engenharia

Structural engineering company Leão & Associados

Construction company All’e Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a green residential area in São Paulo, the program was split in three blocks (service, private and leisure spaces), stacked in a way as to create a wall-less social zone that is completely integrated with the garden, where the whole extension of the site can be discerned.

The service block is secluded from the living and pool blocks by translucent sliding doors, so that its rooms (pantry, kitchen and barbecue area) are integrated to the social zone as desired.

The private block is stacked on top of the service block, limited by hinged and sliding pine wood panels, which also enable the integration of the block with the green roof of the service block below.

At the terrace, the leisure block invades the garden to take advantage of the sunlight and the view to the green neighborhood.

At night, the translucent character of the panels produces the reverse effect, allowing the internal light to leak onto the garden.