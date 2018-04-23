World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. AMZ Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos

Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos

  23 April, 2018
Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos
Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos, © Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 25

  • Architects

    AMZ Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Lead Architects

    Pablo Alvarenga, Manoel Maia, Adriana Zampieri

  • Team

    Gabriel Rocchetti, Paula Saito, Paula Ferreira Leite

  • Area

    1075.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maira Acayaba

  • Structural Engineering

    Leão & Associados

  • Constructors

    All’e Engenharia

  • Structural engineering company

    Leão & Associados

  • Construction company

    All’e Engenharia
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a green residential area in São Paulo, the program was split in three blocks (service, private and leisure spaces), stacked in a way as to create a wall-less social zone that is completely integrated with the garden, where the whole extension of the site can be discerned.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The service block is secluded from the living and pool blocks by translucent sliding doors, so that its rooms (pantry, kitchen and barbecue area) are integrated to the social zone as desired.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The private block is stacked on top of the service block, limited by hinged and sliding pine wood panels, which also enable the integration of the block with the green roof of the service block below.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
First Floor
First Floor

At the terrace, the leisure block invades the garden to take advantage of the sunlight and the view to the green neighborhood.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

At night, the translucent character of the panels produces the reverse effect, allowing the internal light to leak onto the garden.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Cite: "Belgium House / AMZ Arquitetos" [Casa Bélgica / AMZ Arquitetos] 23 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892862/belgium-house-amz-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

