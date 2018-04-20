World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Chris Dyson Architects
  6. 2018
  7. The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects

  • 03:00 - 20 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects
Save this picture!
The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects, © Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

© Peter Landers © Peter Landers © Peter Landers © Peter Landers + 17

  • Architects

    Chris Dyson Architects

  • Location

    Sekforde Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1R 0HA, United Kingdom

  • Architect in Charge

    Chris Dyson Architects LLP

  • Other participants

    Magnificent Basements ltd, Ground Sun Ltd, System Air limited, The Lighting Asylum, Williams restoration, Ian Harper Artist, Matt Whittle Joinery, Formosa Welding, Park Architectural Glazing.

  • Area

    493.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Peter Landers
Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Text description provided by the architects. The brief for the works at The Sekforde centred around two elements 1)The historic pub building which required a detailed restoration 2)The creation of a new build which would occupy the disused, street facing, service yard. It was clear from the outset that the client, from a law background, had a passion for sensitively restoring the historic building where he would become the final live in landlord to the restored pub.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The initial Consent allowed for minimal works to the façade of the Historic Building. During a visit to site, while repair work was underway, CDA discovered that the original bricks beneath a layer of cement based render appeared of decent quality. An archive photograph lead to a second application and the restoration of the original façade with exposed brickwork and wood grain shopfront at street level.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Internally the timber panelling, fireplace and bar at ground floor level have been carefully restored. The former cellar at basement level now contains a restaurant with fully restored brickwork walls. The first floor contains a ballroom, in which Georgian timber panelling, mouldings and covings have been carefully detailed, with the colour scheme taking influence from the Yellow Room at the John Soane Museum.    

Save this picture!
Section
Section

A map dating from 1872 showed the derelict pub yard was once occupied and was utilised in our application to establish a new 3 storey mixed use building. Constructed of reclaimed London stock bricks, this new build uses traditional decorative brick features such as tuck pointed gauged brick arches and recesses, along with a contemporary interpretation of Georgian proportions. Situated between the historic and new build we created a glazed link, forming a clear separation between old and new.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The integration of a complex heat recovery system and ground source heat pump and the use of reclaimed materials gives the project a further environmental sensitivity. The development is an example of successful collaboration across many disciplines, including the project manager on site, lighting specialists, M&E and the local council’s conservation department.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
Cite: "The Sekforde / Chris Dyson Architects" 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892861/the-sekforde-chris-dyson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »