  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. France
  5. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
  6. 2015
  7. New Hotel From Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Nestles Gently Into the French Hillside

New Hotel From Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Nestles Gently Into the French Hillside

New Hotel From Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Nestles Gently Into the French Hillside, © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has released images of a new hotel located in the northeast of France. Breitengach Landscape Hotel links the beautiful French countryside and culture with modern lodging through a combination of amenities. The main reception building, a restaurant, and spa are flanked by 14 Nordic-style cabins that sit lightly on the hillside. Referencing the local character and landscape, the hotel will "offer an unusual but comfortable experience" for all visitors. 

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo

The elegant and simple material palette of light wood and glass creates a refined, luxurious environment for guests that "will answer to their desire for quality." Although the cabins contrast with the green, rolling hillside, the clean design and proportions help them blend effortlessly into the landscape. The cabins range in size from 20 square meters to 60 square meters.

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo

All of the private features incorporated into the overall design provide uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape. The hotel will also incorporate regional art and culture into dedicated exhibition spaces as a way to promote the local practices.

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, WSBY, Tejo

News via: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter.

Projects Unbuilt Project Hospitality Architecture Hotels Commercial Architecture Services Landscape France
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "New Hotel From Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Nestles Gently Into the French Hillside" 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892859/new-hotel-from-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter-nestles-gently-into-the-french-hillside/> ISSN 0719-8884

