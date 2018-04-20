World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. Malaysia
  5. DRTAN LM Architect
  6. 2016
  7. NOMAPS / DRTAN LM Architect

NOMAPS / DRTAN LM Architect

  • 20:00 - 20 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
NOMAPS / DRTAN LM Architect
Save this picture!
NOMAPS / DRTAN LM Architect, © H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

© H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho + 45

  • Architects

    DRTAN LM Architect

  • Location

    11, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Melaka, Malaysia

  • Project Team

    Tan Loke Mun, Tiong Kian Boon, Alvin Tham Yee Weng, Tan Yen Xie

  • Collaboration

    SLT Architects

  • Contractor

    TKK Jaya Enterprise

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Text description provided by the architects. Nomaps is a flash-packer hostel re-crafted from an old double storey pre-war shop-house situated in the heart of Malacca’s UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Designed for the adventurer, Nomaps provides an opportunity to transform a piece of history into a contemporary piece of art for the senses.  Efforts were made to preserve the character of the existing building interspersed with new architectural interventions.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

This transformation is not just superficial mimicry to restore old glory, but rather is metamorphic to address modern day needs. The new contemporary DNA can be defined as light and airy, simple yet complicated, fun and lively.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The refurbishment brief for the old pre-war building demanded the creation of a new and easily recognizable spatial identity. Key elements comprise the off-form concrete reception counter, juxtaposed with old water-well at the lobby, new bathrooms with pendulous vintage lights, and a large trestle timber table made from re-used old floor joist at the dining hall, the 170 feet long meandering hallway with patinaed walls that offer an adventure in art and design.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The building is ventilated by 3 air-wells, hence minimal mechanical air conditioning is required.  The roof is reconstructed using terracotta Marseille and V-Tile profiles which were the original tiles used in the 18th century houses.  The party walls were preserved in its original form with the old layers of plaster and patina exposed, whereby each layer represents a piece of history of the former house.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The traditional rear façade brise soleil is made from modernised Malaccan vintage window frames. The vivid colored frames are arranged to illustrate a contrasting giant art piece where modernity and vintage converge.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The project coordinated the design of all interior elements including furniture, light fittings, artworks & murals. With a modest budget existing materials were re-used to rejuvenate the interior while preserving the core values of the former house. A brickwork collage becomes feature wall at one of the courtyards which is a now a favorite chill-out section for guests.

Nomaps is a hidden gem where the old and new merges in a tight series of interior-scapes.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Malaysia
Cite: "NOMAPS / DRTAN LM Architect" 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892842/nomaps-drtan-lm-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »