World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Mexico
  5. Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Xray Factory / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura

Xray Factory / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 25 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Xray Factory / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Xray Factory / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura, © Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

© Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio © Camila Cossio + 20

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Text description provided by the architects. The #NaveIndustrialRX (#RXFactory) project started with the operation of a radioactive source for the steel industry. Safety was the main concern of the client, not only because of the radioactive source but because of the building itself. The first and most important outline in design was choosing concrete as the main construction material. The whole building was modulated according to the metallic panels used to cast the concrete: factory’s floors and walls are constructed in multiples of 60cm leaving it exposed, which helped us to arrange the constructive and compositional elements of architecture.

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The client, an old industrialist, come up with the scheme and the program was set in two legible bodies respecting land´s original topography: the first one houses the administrative and service area (offices, meeting room, kitchen, restrooms, showers and canteen); and the second one on the back houses the free floor plan area for the factory.

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The project includes some sustainability concepts that enhance user’s life and decrease the use of natural resources such as introducing natural light and fresh air in every work area (administrative and industrial). Daylight is introduced because of materials, constructive elements, colors, and highlights of the sun. The administrative area is filled with a sifted light thanks not only to the glass blocks, but to the north orientation where sunlight is not direct and the temperature does not rises significantly. The industrial area is filled of light through the translucent sheets and the highlights of the sun in the white steel frames. The steel frames where designed ex profeso for the gable cover including a louver stripe to aerate working areas with fresh air.

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Energy Plant Warehouse Mexico
Cite: "Xray Factory / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura" [Nave Industrial RX / Emilio Alvarez Abouchard Arquitectura] 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892837/xray-factory-emilio-alvarez-abouchard-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »