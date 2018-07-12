World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Wiegerinck
  6. 2017
  EPR Partner / Wiegerinck

EPR Partner / Wiegerinck

  13:00 - 12 July, 2018
EPR Partner / Wiegerinck
EPR Partner / Wiegerinck, © William Moore
© William Moore

  • Architects

    Wiegerinck

  • Location

    Transistorweg 5, 6534 AT Nijmegen, The Netherlands

  • Consultant

    constructiebureau Snetselaar BV

  • Area

    2200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    William Moore
© William Moore
© William Moore

Text description provided by the architects. EPR Partner is the first Smart Factory to realise brand-new premises on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. Wiegerinck architectuur stedenbouw is responsible for the design and interior of a prestigious and  transparent building that integrates office and production functions.

© William Moore
© William Moore

The design has a high level of flexibility with respect to technical connectors - creating a solid support for an optimal process flow. The challenge to move EPR from a standard industrial building to a high-end office environment has ultimately been realised without major compromise.  

Section
Section

A design with a lot of glass and open spaces was opted for to create both transparency and connectivity - fully in line with the EPR identity. Module production no longer takes place in closed production halls -  this is now ‘out in the open’ so to speak and visible both from the central mezzanine and from outside the building. The new premises also accommodates the supportive office departments and it is fitted with a compact fully-automated warehouse system.

© William Moore
© William Moore
Constructive Detail 01
Constructive Detail 01

The atrium, the connecting factor between all components of the innovation cycle, is the basis of our design vision. The stairs that connect the different floors are located here, as well as the pantry and  (in)formal meeting spaces. The abundant access light and high level of transparency has resulted in a pleasant working environment for the staff.

© William Moore
© William Moore

Cite: "EPR Partner / Wiegerinck" 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892822/epr-partner-wiegerinck/> ISSN 0719-8884

