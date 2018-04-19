World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Roberto Benito
  6. 2018
  7. House GC / Roberto Benito

House GC / Roberto Benito

  • 11:00 - 19 April, 2018
House GC / Roberto Benito
House GC / Roberto Benito, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Projecting a house of such big scale and in just one-story has faced us to difficulties we never had experienced before in domestic architecture.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan
Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

For example, how to link the different areas in such a widespread surface or how to do in order that corridors do not seem to be endless…

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The first decision was to divide the floor plan in three independent, very well differentiated blocks.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

One of them corresponds to the house in strict sense, placed perpendicularly to the street, west/east orientation with its principal facade opened up to north. The other two blocks were placed parallel to the street; one is a garage for collection cars and the last one, the “quincho” (covered grilling and entertainment area). Their exterior faces were used as solid closing to refuse to the west orientation.

Section B-B
Section B-B

Inside the three volumes are "sewed" by a cantilever slab that joins them, allowing the protected circulation outdoors, which does not blur its volumetric autonomy but it brings unity.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the house’s volume, the resource we used was to penetrate and drill the block with green areas, which helps to organize spaces and simultaneously contributes to environmental quality.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The materials were carefully thought to contribute expressive quality to the big surfaces to cover and also obey the premise of low maintenance materials.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

White-faced concrete was used with smooth formwork in the slabs and textured in the vertical walls. Copper aged plates in vertical panels, Patagonian porphyry floorings, black anodized aluminum windows and double hermetic glazed.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Inside, unpolished marble stands out as large plates, specially chosen at San Luis province (Argentina), starting in the entrance hall and go along with all linear circulation.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Almost all the flooring is made of engineered Slovenian oak wood; porcelain tile was used in service rooms. The concrete also intervenes in two large partitions that organize the public area of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Despite its size, the home is introverted in its conception, being denied to the street but embracing a great inner park.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Perhaps its grandiloquence is subtly expressed in the quality of its materials, the purity of details and its respect to not disturbing the distinctive profile of a suburban residential neighborhood.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House GC / Roberto Benito" [Casa GC / Roberto Benito] 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892775/house-gc-roberto-benito/> ISSN 0719-8884

