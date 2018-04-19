World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Japan
  5. Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
  6. 2015
  7. Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

  • 00:00 - 19 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Save this picture!
Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP, © Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP © Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc. + 13

  • Structure Design

    Yamada Noriaki

  • Contractor

    Daiso Co.,Ltd

  • Produce

    TRANSIT GENERAL OFFICE

  • Furniture Design

    Wrap
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Kamikatsu in Tokushima prefecture is committed to zero waste, aiming to become a sustainable recycling society. The town has already attained an 80% recycling rate by sorting its waste into 34 categories. Used items are displayed at the recycle center like a store. As mass-production and mass-consumption society reaching an impasse, the world holds great expectations for this movement.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

On the premise that a paradigm shift for production and sales processes is essential in achieving zero waste, a private-sector business inspired by the principles of this town launched this project with the concept of integrating a shop that sells household sundries, food, and beer by weight, brewery, and a pub. As the word “pub” comes from “public house,” we decided to bring the principles of the community, the wisdom and ways of the people towards waste to form through architecture. Our aim was to create a public house so that the community could feel pride in their actions. 

Save this picture!
Interior Elevations
Interior Elevations
Save this picture!
Ventilation Diagrams
Ventilation Diagrams

To create continuity of production and consumption, we started by positioning functions in chronological order in the linear building—from the raw material warehouse to the brewery and then to the pub where the beer will be served. To make the pub a local symbol when looking up from the town, the windows comprising fittings from abandoned houses were set eight meters high. We gathered windows that illuminated the town in the past and dedicated our wish that they would serve as a lantern of hope to shine upon the town struggling with a declining population. The elevated ceiling effectively ventilates the warm air that stagnates above during summer, while the double layer of window fittings trap air and enhance insulation. The ceiling fan circulates heat from the carbon-neutral radiation heater that makes effective use of branches from the forest.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

We converted and reconstructed furniture such as bridal chests and farm equipment found at the recycle center for use as product display fixtures. Locally-produced cedar board wood waste was colored with naturally derived persimmon tannin paint and applied to the exterior wall. We utilized abandoned items from a tile factory for the floor, empty bottles to create a chandelier, antlers produced in the town for the draft tower, and newspapers as wallpaper. The space is full of improvisation and discoveries with this creative combination of waste material.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

Not only the architecture conserves energy and resources, and reduces harmful emissions though reuse, reduce, and recycle, it is starting to enhance a circulation of the regional economy as well as tourism. Moreover, by embodying the town’s vision within everyday life, the locals who gather at this pub are beginning to truly realize that their actions are fun and creative. The town was also inspired by this and newly established a display shelf for construction materials at the recycle center.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Industrial Architecture Brewery Japan
Cite: "Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892767/kamikatz-public-house-hiroshi-nakamura-and-nap/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »