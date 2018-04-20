World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United Kingdom
  5. BDP
  6. 2017
  7. Bright Building Manchester / BDP

Bright Building Manchester / BDP

  • 11:00 - 20 April, 2018
Bright Building Manchester / BDP
Bright Building Manchester / BDP, Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

Courtesy of BDP

  • Architects

    BDP

  • Location

    Manchester, United Kingdom

  • Client

    Manchester Science Partnerships

  • Area

    70000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

Text description provided by the architects. The is the new headquarters for CityVerve - Innovate UK’s Internet of Things city demonstrator. The Bright Building is the first building in our masterplan for Manchester Science Park and is home to various tech and start up businesses providing offices, meeting areas, laboratories, restaurant facilities and a gym. Communal spaces occupy the majority of the ground floor and supports the delivery of events for up to 200 users.

Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

Achieving a BREEAM Excellent rating, the building incorporates cutting-edge technologies including hyper-location services and environmental sensors.

Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

The building is designed with a solid brick clad block that surrounds a light- weight transparent plinth as well as other glazed areas.

Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP

Lighting is key to the building, which offers 24/7 access for its users. An internal lighting installation in the atrium can be viewed from the inside, but is also seen externally from surrounding areas including the University of Manchester campus. A mix of intimately lit and large open spaces alongside the specially lit landscape allows for flexibility.

Courtesy of BDP
Courtesy of BDP
Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Public Architecture Offices Office buildings United Kingdom
Cite: "Bright Building Manchester / BDP" 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892758/bright-building-manchester-bdp/> ISSN 0719-8884

