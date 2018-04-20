Bright Building Manchester / BDP

+ 24

Architects BDP

Location Manchester, United Kingdom

Client Manchester Science Partnerships

Area 70000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Text description provided by the architects. The is the new headquarters for CityVerve - Innovate UK’s Internet of Things city demonstrator. The Bright Building is the first building in our masterplan for Manchester Science Park and is home to various tech and start up businesses providing offices, meeting areas, laboratories, restaurant facilities and a gym. Communal spaces occupy the majority of the ground floor and supports the delivery of events for up to 200 users.

Achieving a BREEAM Excellent rating, the building incorporates cutting-edge technologies including hyper-location services and environmental sensors.

The building is designed with a solid brick clad block that surrounds a light- weight transparent plinth as well as other glazed areas.

Lighting is key to the building, which offers 24/7 access for its users. An internal lighting installation in the atrium can be viewed from the inside, but is also seen externally from surrounding areas including the University of Manchester campus. A mix of intimately lit and large open spaces alongside the specially lit landscape allows for flexibility.