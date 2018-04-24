World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Immerse Yourself in These Unbelievable Modernist Visualizations

Immerse Yourself in These Unbelievable Modernist Visualizations

Save this picture!
© Alexis Christodoulou
© Alexis Christodoulou

Cape Town native Alexis Christodoulou is a winemaker by day but also dabbles in the art of 3D visualization. His Instagram (@teaaalexis) is a striking composition of intricate spaces rich with color, light, and materiality. Crafted entirely from scratch, each of Christodoulou's digital worlds appears to be influenced by many of the modernist masters. In a recent interview with Curbed, Christodoulou lists Aldo RossiDavid Chipperfield and Le Corbusier among his inspirations. 

Much has been said about the new "Instagram aesthetic." Put that together with the emerging role of Instagram and other social media platforms in the design process, and the result is a new type of digital art form. Christodoulou's page is the creative collection of a year-long personal challenge to regularly create and publish images of his own fantasy worlds, which has resulted in a community of nearly 20K followers.

Get lost in more of the images below.

🎶the late great Hiroshi Yoshimura🎵

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on

Officially my “out of office” reply 👋

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on

Mood

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Immerse Yourself in These Unbelievable Modernist Visualizations" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892757/immerse-yourself-in-these-unbelievable-modernist-visualizations/> ISSN 0719-8884

