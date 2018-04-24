Immerse Yourself in These Unbelievable Modernist Visualizations

Cape Town native Alexis Christodoulou is a winemaker by day but also dabbles in the art of 3D visualization. His Instagram (@teaaalexis) is a striking composition of intricate spaces rich with color, light, and materiality. Crafted entirely from scratch, each of Christodoulou's digital worlds appears to be influenced by many of the modernist masters. In a recent interview with Curbed, Christodoulou lists Aldo Rossi, David Chipperfield and Le Corbusier among his inspirations.

Much has been said about the new "Instagram aesthetic." Put that together with the emerging role of Instagram and other social media platforms in the design process, and the result is a new type of digital art form. Christodoulou's page is the creative collection of a year-long personal challenge to regularly create and publish images of his own fantasy worlds, which has resulted in a community of nearly 20K followers.

Get lost in more of the images below.

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:43am PST

🎶the late great Hiroshi Yoshimura🎵 A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Feb 25, 2018 at 6:06am PST

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:03am PST

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:22pm PST

A post shared by Alexis Christodoulou (@teaaalexis) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:45am PST