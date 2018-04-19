World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Italy
  5. Peter Pichler Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. “Future Space” Pavilion Salone del Mobile 2018 / Peter Pichler Architecture

“Future Space” Pavilion Salone del Mobile 2018 / Peter Pichler Architecture

  • 05:00 - 19 April, 2018
“Future Space” Pavilion Salone del Mobile 2018 / Peter Pichler Architecture
“Future Space” Pavilion Salone del Mobile 2018 / Peter Pichler Architecture, © Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

© Oskar Dariz

  • Architects

    Peter Pichler Architecture

  • Location

    Biblioteca dell'Istituto di filosofia e sociologia del diritto della Facoltà di giurisprudenza dell'Università degli studi di Milano, Via Festa del Perdono, 7, 20122 Milano MI, Italy

  • Design Team

    Peter Pichler, Gianluigi D´Aloisio, Daniele Colombati

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oskar Dariz

  • Technical Partner

    Domus Gaia (wood construction), Zumtobel (illumination)

  • Facts

    Pavilion made of more than 1.600 wood-sticks (fir wood) with an overall weight of 12 tons
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

Text description provided by the architects. Concept
The symmetrical structure is inspired by the extraordinary quality of the Renaissance proportions of the courtyard of Ca' Granda and plays with the fundamental elements of Renaissance style: Symmetry, proportion, and geometry.

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

The project explores the potential of the material presence of wood in a non-typical “building” environment as a structure that should transmit a spatial experience. The installation reflects our studio thoughts about future spaces: sustainability (wood as material), structure and spatial emotions. 

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

Three separate wings gradually changing in height by simply stacking and rotating different lengths of wood sticks (1.600, form a pyramid-like ensemble.  Visitors are invited to enter and explore the cave-like installation.

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

The perforated structure filters light and evokes a playful game of light and shadow. It forms three openings, one serves as the entrance and the other two provide views towards the courtyard of the university and other installations.

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz
Cite: "“Future Space” Pavilion Salone del Mobile 2018 / Peter Pichler Architecture" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892711/future-space-pavilion-salone-del-mobile-2018-peter-pichler-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

