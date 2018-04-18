World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Peter Böhm Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten

Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten

  • 02:00 - 18 April, 2018
Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten
Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten, © Herr Lukas Roth
  • Builder

    Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb NRW

  • Construction Management

    Schilling Planung GmbH

  • Electrical engineering

    HVB Planungsges. GmbH

  • Buildingphysics/Fireprotection

    KempenKrauseIngenieurges

  • Safety and Health Coordinator

    Ecoprotec Gmb

  • Heating

    Bolte KG

  • Sanitary

    M. K. Haustechnik GmbH

  • Ventilation

    LimCom Systeme GmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
“The location between the cathedral square and the Aa-shore prompted us to form the courtyard as a small and quiet square with the entrance to the new “Philosophikum”. However, the old entrance on the cathedral square is to be reactivated as another access. The new building of the “Philosophikum” forms a unity with the old building, connected through a Attrium that acts as a gap. This unified character is also strengthened by the materiality of the brickwork facades, which receive a sand-colored lime-cement-mortar slurry, through which the reddish brick shimmers.

Section
Section
Toward the square, the building shows up with its library, which forms the border of the square and which appears as a high shelf wall. On the hall side, the parapets are designed as reading tubes. In the old building, the seminar rooms are located on the lower floors, above the offices. The clear and orderly development structure with the two decentralized stairwells contributes to a very open atmosphere.”

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Germany
Cite: "Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten" 18 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892687/philosophical-seminar-at-the-cathedral-square-peter-bohm-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

