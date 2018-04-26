World
  Coronet / Jos Tan Architects

Coronet / Jos Tan Architects

  • 17:00 - 26 April, 2018
Coronet / Jos Tan Architects
Coronet / Jos Tan Architects, © Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

© Tom Ross

  • Architects

    Jos Tan Architects

  • Location

    Melbourne, Australia

  • Lead Architect

    Jos Tan

  • Builder

    Oli Dredge

  • Structural Engineer

    ZS Consulting

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. This brick home is one of a pair, built side-by-side c.1930. The brief was for a new bathroom and laundry, and a new kitchen and dining area that could entertain a large gathering while opening up to the backyard.

Plans
Plans

The first option we considered was to demolish the rear of the building to make way for a new addition, but it soon became apparent that the available budget would fall short of this plan. Instead, a decision was made to retain much of the existing brick structure, and pop out a small extension to the side.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

This saved money in new structure and roofing while still allowing the entire back section to be reconfigured. We also liked how the home’s physical connection to its twin next door was maintained. Bricks were salvaged from demolition, and re-used in the extension. In the bathroom, fittings and fixtures were located in former door openings to increase effective width while preserving a memory of house’s past.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

One of our tenets is that bigger is not necessarily better. Witnessing the huge difference in function and amenity achieved through this compact renovation has been very rewarding, as was sharing our client’s joy in the reinvigorated space.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Australia
Cite: "Coronet / Jos Tan Architects" 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892680/coronet-jos-tan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

