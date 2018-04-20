See Dubai-Based Architecture Firms Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

From Barcelona to Bejing, Marc Goodwin is capturing architectural workspaces around the world. Goodwin’s latest endeavor: Dubai. Scroll down to get a glimpse of where architects like the ones at RMJM and EDGE work in the “City of Gold.”
The Yard Al Serkal Avenue
Cultural Engineering
- In this Space Since: 2017
- Number of Employees: 10
- Former Use of Space: Warehouse
- Size: 140 sqm
SVENM
- In this Space Since: March 2017
- Number of Employees: 5
- Former Use of Space: Warehouse
- Size: 140 sqm
X-Architects
- In this Space Since: 2012
- Number of Employees: 50
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 500 sqm
Dubai Design District (d3)
Grimshaw
- In this Space Since: September 2017
- Number of Employees: 5
- Former Use of Space: Newly Built
- Size: 216 sqm
RMJM
- In this Space Since: 2016
- Number of Employees: 70
- Former Use of Space: None
- Size: 975 sqm
T.ZED Architects
- In this Space Since: April 2017
- Number of Employees: 8
- Former Use of Space: Newly Built
- Size: 75 sqm
Al Quoz
ANARCHITECT
- In this Space Since: 2016
- Number of Employees: 6
- Former Use of Space: Art Gallery
- Size: 100 sqm
Jumeriah Lake Towers (JLT)
Design Worldwide Partnership (DWP)
- In this Space Since: 2009
- Number of Employees: 40
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 394 sqm
Deira
Ibda Design
- In this Space Since: 2009
- Number of Employees: 18
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 215 sqm
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
ARCHIDENTITY
- In this Space Since: 2011
- Number of Employees: 9
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 111 sqm
Dabbagh Architects
- In this Space Since: November 2010
- Number of Employees: 6
- Former Use of Space: Newlly Built / Designed By Dabbagh Architects
- Size: 100 sqm
EDGE
- In this Space Since: 2010
- Number of Employees: 44
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 301 sqm
Godwin Austen Johnson
- In this Space Since: December 2009
- Number of Employees: 180
- Former Use of Space: None
- Size: 1280 sqm
Hopkins Architects Dubai Limited
- In this Space Since: 2006
- Number of Employees: 90
- Former Use of Space: Car Showroom
- Size: 500 sqm
U+A
- In this Space Since: 2014
- Number of Employees: 121
- Former Use of Space: Office
- Size: 432 sqm
Look Inside a Collection of Barcelona-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
Look Inside a Collection of Seoul-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh
Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin , in cooperation with Felix Nybergh, has recently completed the fourth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" - this time in Seoul.
Look Inside a Collection of Shanghai-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
Through his series of architectural photographs, photographer, Marc Goodwin, is giving us an inside look into the architecture firms of the world's greatest cities. His work has brought us through a collection of Nordic architectural offices, firms both large and small in London, numerous studios within Beijing, a selection of practices in Seoul, and a compendium of offices through the French capital.
Look Inside a Collection of Parisian Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Mathieu Fiol
Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, alongside Mathieu Fiol, has recently completed the fifth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" - this time in la Ville Lumière, Paris.
See Ricardo Bofill's Converted Cement Factory Studio Through The Lens Of Marc Goodwin
Architecture photographer Marc Goodwin is continually adding to his world atlas of architecture offices. While photographing studios in Barcelona, Goodwin spent a little extra time at the post-World War I cement factory Ricardo Bofill transformed into his studio, gardens, and residence. After the cement-filled silos were uncovered, Bofill defined a new structure and program for his architectural fortress.