All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See Dubai-Based Architecture Firms Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

See Dubai-Based Architecture Firms Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

See Dubai-Based Architecture Firms Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin
Jumeirah Lake Towers
Jumeirah Lake Towers

From Barcelona to Bejing, Marc Goodwin is capturing architectural workspaces around the world. Goodwin’s latest endeavor: Dubai. Scroll down to get a glimpse of where architects like the ones at RMJM and EDGE work in the “City of Gold.”

Jumeirah Lake Towers The Yard Al Serkal Avenue X-Architects Dubai Design District RMJM Grimshaw Al Quoz Design Worldwide Partnership Deira, Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

The Yard Al Serkal Avenue

The Yard Al Serkal Avenue
The Yard Al Serkal Avenue

Cultural Engineering

  • In this Space Since: 2017
  • Number of Employees: 10
  • Former Use of Space: Warehouse
  • Size: 140 sqm

Cultural Engineering
Cultural Engineering

SVENM

  • In this Space Since: March 2017
  • Number of Employees: 5
  • Former Use of Space: Warehouse
  • Size: 140 sqm

SVENM
SVENM
SVENM
SVENM

X-Architects

  • In this Space Since: 2012
  • Number of Employees: 50
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 500 sqm

X-Architects
X-Architects

Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District
Dubai Design District

Grimshaw

  • In this Space Since: September 2017
  • Number of Employees: 5
  • Former Use of Space: Newly Built
  • Size: 216 sqm

Grimshaw
Grimshaw

RMJM

  • In this Space Since: 2016
  • Number of Employees: 70
  • Former Use of Space: None
  • Size: 975 sqm

RMJM
RMJM

T.ZED Architects

  • In this Space Since: April 2017
  • Number of Employees: 8
  • Former Use of Space: Newly Built
  • Size: 75 sqm

T.ZED Architects
T.ZED Architects

Al Quoz

Al Quoz
Al Quoz

ANARCHITECT

  • In this Space Since: 2016
  • Number of Employees: 6
  • Former Use of Space: Art Gallery
  • Size: 100 sqm

Anarchitect
Anarchitect

Jumeriah Lake Towers (JLT)

Design Worldwide Partnership (DWP)

  • In this Space Since: 2009
  • Number of Employees: 40
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 394 sqm

Design Worldwide Partnership
Design Worldwide Partnership

Deira

Deira, Dubai
Deira, Dubai

Ibda Design

  • In this Space Since: 2009
  • Number of Employees: 18
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 215 sqm

Ibda Design
Ibda Design

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

ARCHIDENTITY

  • In this Space Since: 2011
  • Number of Employees: 9
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 111 sqm

Archidentity
Archidentity

Dabbagh Architects

  • In this Space Since: November 2010
  • Number of Employees: 6
  • Former Use of Space: Newlly Built / Designed By Dabbagh Architects
  • Size: 100 sqm

Dabbagh Architects
Dabbagh Architects

EDGE

  • In this Space Since: 2010
  • Number of Employees: 44
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 301 sqm

EDGE
EDGE

Godwin Austen Johnson

  • In this Space Since: December 2009
  • Number of Employees: 180
  • Former Use of Space: None
  • Size: 1280 sqm

Godwin Austen Johnson
Godwin Austen Johnson

Hopkins Architects Dubai Limited

  • In this Space Since: 2006
  • Number of Employees: 90
  • Former Use of Space: Car Showroom
  • Size: 500 sqm

Hopkins Architects Dubai Ltd
Hopkins Architects Dubai Ltd

U+A

  • In this Space Since: 2014
  • Number of Employees: 121
  • Former Use of Space: Office
  • Size: 432 sqm

U+A
U+A

