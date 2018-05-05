World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  IND Architects to Renovate Historic Water Tower in Moscow

IND Architects to Renovate Historic Water Tower in Moscow

IND Architects to Renovate Historic Water Tower in Moscow
Courtesy of IND Architects
Courtesy of IND Architects

IND Architects has plans to transform the symbolic Shcherbinka water tower in Moscow, Russia into a revitalized area for residents to socialize. Since the water tower has been only slightly altered over time with the overall form and silhouette remaining the same, the design team has decided to create a place that will both aim to recall old memories and create new ones. 

Courtesy of IND Architects Courtesy of IND Architects Courtesy of IND Architects Courtesy of IND Architects

Courtesy of IND Architects
Courtesy of IND Architects

To activate the historical interior space of the water tower, IND Architects created a number of spaces including areas where exhibitions can be on display, meetings and conferences can be held, and other events can occur in flexible, multipurpose rooms. The program also includes a café, a co-working area, and a large hall that features an opening façade to the landscape space. In the warmer seasons, concerts and sports events can be organized here.

Courtesy of IND Architects
Courtesy of IND Architects

The design of the water tower also placed a strong emphasis on how visitors will move through the volume and be able to experience all of the different areas. They will first enter the elevator and be taken to the top floor, and circulate down the stairs, passing and observing each program.

Courtesy of IND Architects
Courtesy of IND Architects

The water tower is lined with glass, allowing plenty of light to flow in and connect the visitors back to the landscape. At night, the tower will radiate a soft glow, showing the interesting programs and events happening inside.

News via: IND Architects.

Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "IND Architects to Renovate Historic Water Tower in Moscow" 05 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892673/ind-architects-to-renovate-historic-water-tower-in-moscow/> ISSN 0719-8884

