World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Thailand
  5. Integrated Field
  6. 2017
  7. Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field

  • 21:00 - 7 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

© Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan + 13

  • Interior

    IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

  • Landscape Architect

    IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

  • Lighting Designer

    Kullakaln Gururatana

  • Environmental Graphic

    Choochart Nitijessadawong

  • Installation

    PHKA Studio

  • Owner

    EPICURIOUS CO.,LTD.

  • Landscape

    40 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. With concept: ‘FOOD, DESIGN, and BELIEVE, ‘Cuisine de Garden BKK’ is Modern Cuisine Restaurant where every detail is inspired by nature. From the first branch of restaurant located in Chiang Mai Province, now the chef and team have planted the second branch at Ekkamai soi 2, Bangkok, Thailand.

Save this picture!
Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field, © Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The project was renovated from modern art gallery and now acts as restaurant. The structure and old gigantic tree at the backyard of the place were reserved. Since main theme of the atmosphere that was created in common with concept of the recipe as ‘Nature Inspired’, designer presented such aesthetic senses of nature through imaginative garden by capturing and bringing in the beauty of the natural outdoor atmosphere into the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The restaurant design is meant to be an escape space from the buzzing city indulging into the imaginative garden. Once visitors step into the place, they will be amazed by different sizes of real trees that were selected and planted freely which are similar to random seating. These design approaches create not only chilllax atmosphere like dining in real garden but also generate perfect space between seating.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

At the back of the restaurant is the highlight space that was designed to be a bar which is called ‘The Firefly Bar’. Bringing back designer’s childhood moment when the city was full of abundant nature, tiny LED lights were freely installed under the ceiling where black color was perfectly painted creating illusion like dark sky. Consequently, it brings about an effect as if fireflies glow in the sky.

Moreover, every material was selected based on natural one such as woods, stones, and gravel in order to generate the natural outdoor atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

For lighting design, as designer intends to create two different types of atmospheres serving different functions, ‘adjustable down-lights’ are meant to spot on the table with warm white color serving function on the table, while ‘cold white color’ is used to project to the trees. This approach creates effect of moonlight lifting the natural outdoor atmosphere for the space. Visitor will find that they are dining under the trees on a starry night and at the same time taking on the nature inspired culinary journey. All of these are based on believe in the beauty of nature.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Integrated Field
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Refurbishment Renovation Thailand
Cite: "Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892670/cuisine-de-garden-bkk-integrated-field/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »