Cuisine de Garden BKK / Integrated Field

+ 13

Architects Integrated Field

Location 12/6 Ekkamai soi 2, Phrakanong, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand

Area 125.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Interior IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

Landscape Architect IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

Lighting Designer Kullakaln Gururatana

Environmental Graphic Choochart Nitijessadawong

Installation PHKA Studio

Owner EPICURIOUS CO.,LTD.

Landscape 40 m2

Text description provided by the architects. With concept: ‘FOOD, DESIGN, and BELIEVE, ‘Cuisine de Garden BKK’ is Modern Cuisine Restaurant where every detail is inspired by nature. From the first branch of restaurant located in Chiang Mai Province, now the chef and team have planted the second branch at Ekkamai soi 2, Bangkok, Thailand.

The project was renovated from modern art gallery and now acts as restaurant. The structure and old gigantic tree at the backyard of the place were reserved. Since main theme of the atmosphere that was created in common with concept of the recipe as ‘Nature Inspired’, designer presented such aesthetic senses of nature through imaginative garden by capturing and bringing in the beauty of the natural outdoor atmosphere into the restaurant.

The restaurant design is meant to be an escape space from the buzzing city indulging into the imaginative garden. Once visitors step into the place, they will be amazed by different sizes of real trees that were selected and planted freely which are similar to random seating. These design approaches create not only chilllax atmosphere like dining in real garden but also generate perfect space between seating.

At the back of the restaurant is the highlight space that was designed to be a bar which is called ‘The Firefly Bar’. Bringing back designer’s childhood moment when the city was full of abundant nature, tiny LED lights were freely installed under the ceiling where black color was perfectly painted creating illusion like dark sky. Consequently, it brings about an effect as if fireflies glow in the sky.

Moreover, every material was selected based on natural one such as woods, stones, and gravel in order to generate the natural outdoor atmosphere.

For lighting design, as designer intends to create two different types of atmospheres serving different functions, ‘adjustable down-lights’ are meant to spot on the table with warm white color serving function on the table, while ‘cold white color’ is used to project to the trees. This approach creates effect of moonlight lifting the natural outdoor atmosphere for the space. Visitor will find that they are dining under the trees on a starry night and at the same time taking on the nature inspired culinary journey. All of these are based on believe in the beauty of nature.