  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. SWING
  6. 2017
  7. Inseed / SWING

Inseed / SWING

  • 02:00 - 29 April, 2018
Inseed / SWING
Inseed / SWING, © Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)
© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)

© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)

  • Architects

    SWING

  • Location

    1-9-10, Kozu, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka-fu, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Dai Kanayama, Ryusuke Anezaki

  • Area

    159.87 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19), SWING (20-24)
© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)
© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)

Text description provided by the architects. This co-working space for our Malaysian client is aimed to be a hub in Japan for their friends and co-workers to drop by on business trips, as well as a private office for them.

Plan
Plan

Taking advantage of the unique layout of the building under the given conditions, we divided it into three areas : “Reception & Library”, “Meeting room” and “Co-working & Party room”.

© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)
© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)

Balancing between relaxing and working is what we considered the most as it is supposed to be used for a long period of time in a day. By using black-and-white as its key color scheme and keeping each parts' details minimal, the arranged colors to represent each function work in their most effective way. On the gray plastered wall, the obliquely arranged brass accents give it an image corresponding to the natural lights from windows. This project has created a well-balanced office space with a sense of focus and excitement as well as a relaxing feeling as if guests are in the client's home.

© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)
© Yoshiyuki Hirai (1-19)

Cite: "Inseed / SWING" 29 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892669/inseed-swing/> ISSN 0719-8884

