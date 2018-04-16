NEWSUBSTANCE's Coachella Pavilion Takes Visitors on a Journey of Light and Color

A post shared by Franky Lam (@frankylamchops) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

UK-based design studio NEWSUBSTANCE has debuted at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival with a seven-floor pavilion taking visitors on an “ever-changing journey of light, color and perspective.” The 75-foot-high (23-meter-high) pavilion named “Spectra” consists of a spiral form featuring an observation deck at its peak, projecting a rainbow band of color.

The dazzling color scheme is produced by the separation of light waves by their varying degrees of refraction, embodying the lively spirit of the Coachella festival. Through this manipulation of the physical properties of light, Spectra is capable of producing over 16 million colors.

A post shared by Ahmed Bautista (@ahmedbautista) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

Spectra seeks to explore the relationship between light and landscape, and how it influences visitors who transition through it. Set against the color-enriched sunrises and sunsets across the festival, from burning red in the morning to rich blues and purples in the evening, Spectra engulfs visitors in contrasting or complimentary artificial color as they move through the pavilion.

A post shared by Lisa C (@lisaminc) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:00am PDT

When creating Spectra we wanted it to be less about the structure itself and more about the journey within it. Once inside you will be encapsulated within a Coachella Sunrise. Color is often something only observed but with this piece we wanted the audience to be washed with rich reds, sky blues and hot pinks as they journey to new heights and experience a truly unique view of the festival.

-Patrick O’Mahony, Creative Director, NEWSUBSTANCE

A post shared by Conor McCrisken (@cmccrisken) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Spectra’s color scheme responds to the natural Coachella lightscape in varying ways throughout the day, sometimes perfectly blended into the California sky, sometimes sitting in stark contrast. A journey through the pavilion rewards visitors with unique views of the festival landscape, withdrawn from the lively buzz of the Coachella festival in a peaceful, serene atmosphere.

A post shared by Voodoo (@voodoojones13) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

News via: NEWSUBSTANCE