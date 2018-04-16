World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. NEWSUBSTANCE's Coachella Pavilion Takes Visitors on a Journey of Light and Color

NEWSUBSTANCE's Coachella Pavilion Takes Visitors on a Journey of Light and Color

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
NEWSUBSTANCE's Coachella Pavilion Takes Visitors on a Journey of Light and Color

A post shared by Franky Lam (@frankylamchops) on

UK-based design studio NEWSUBSTANCE has debuted at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival with a seven-floor pavilion taking visitors on an “ever-changing journey of light, color and perspective.” The 75-foot-high (23-meter-high) pavilion named “Spectra” consists of a spiral form featuring an observation deck at its peak, projecting a rainbow band of color.

The dazzling color scheme is produced by the separation of light waves by their varying degrees of refraction, embodying the lively spirit of the Coachella festival. Through this manipulation of the physical properties of light, Spectra is capable of producing over 16 million colors.

A post shared by Ahmed Bautista (@ahmedbautista) on

Spectra seeks to explore the relationship between light and landscape, and how it influences visitors who transition through it. Set against the color-enriched sunrises and sunsets across the festival, from burning red in the morning to rich blues and purples in the evening, Spectra engulfs visitors in contrasting or complimentary artificial color as they move through the pavilion.

A post shared by Lisa C (@lisaminc) on

When creating Spectra we wanted it to be less about the structure itself and more about the journey within it. Once inside you will be encapsulated within a Coachella Sunrise. Color is often something only observed but with this piece we wanted the audience to be washed with rich reds, sky blues and hot pinks as they journey to new heights and experience a truly unique view of the festival.
-Patrick O’Mahony, Creative Director, NEWSUBSTANCE

A post shared by Conor McCrisken (@cmccrisken) on

Spectra’s color scheme responds to the natural Coachella lightscape in varying ways throughout the day, sometimes perfectly blended into the California sky, sometimes sitting in stark contrast. A journey through the pavilion rewards visitors with unique views of the festival landscape, withdrawn from the lively buzz of the Coachella festival in a peaceful, serene atmosphere.

A post shared by Voodoo (@voodoojones13) on

 News via: NEWSUBSTANCE

Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival

Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi, known for his majestic wire mesh sculptures, has unveiled his biggest artwork to date for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Titled "Etherea," the site-specific installation represents the culmination of Tresoldi's research in the music field, realized as three transparent structures taking inspiration from Neoclassical and Baroque architecture.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "NEWSUBSTANCE's Coachella Pavilion Takes Visitors on a Journey of Light and Color" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892652/newsubstances-coachella-pavilion-takes-visitors-on-a-journey-of-light-and-color/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »