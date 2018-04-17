MX House / Morales architects

+ 19

Architects Morales architects

Location Heroica Veracruz, Mexico

Author Architect Luis Morales Rodriguez

Area 111.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Luis Gordoa

Construction SA Constructora

Structural Calculation Apolinar Cortes Sánchez

Design Team Morales Arquitectos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The housing MX emerges the multifaceted necessity of the users who look for a prototype of housing of sale different to the commercial thing through a mortgage.

The project is based on an analysis and a study of the local neighborhood market. Morales architects designs a prototype with a risky proposal to the existing criteria and customs, minimizing the commercial without suspending certain traditional factors, since this plays an important role in the risk-time-cost of sale with a limited and controlled budget based on experimental criteria.

Society is currently experiencing a constant growth but a tradition problem that is somewhat complex to change, for the office it is important to passively experience the MX prototype by fusing a design criterion across natural elements and spatial lines starting from a composition that it concatenates the concepts of the form, without drastically inhibiting the common visual and tangible dwelling.

MX is located in the north zone of the port of Veracruz, in a polygon of 5.50 x 18 with a steep slope in a mid-level colony with three adjoining boundaries.

In response to the commercial market is a house that after the development process responded favorably after completing the sale of the project in the tenth week bringing favorable responses. MX has open spaces, heights of 3m. cross ventilation, spans, flexible, using natural materials for the main facade as the partition, forming an adaptable lattice design, concrete block and transparency elements, having a total of 111m2 of construction with a program that is distributed from a vestibule, half bathroom stay, dining room, kitchen, laundry area, garden, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a functional circulation, the main one with bathroom, the other two rooms with shared bathroom lighting and natural ventilation by flexible elements.