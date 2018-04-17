World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Morales architects
  6. 2018
  7. MX House / Morales architects

MX House / Morales architects

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MX House / Morales architects
Save this picture!
MX House / Morales architects, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa + 19

  • Architects

    Morales architects

  • Location

    Heroica Veracruz, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Luis Morales Rodriguez

  • Area

    111.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Luis Gordoa

  • Construction

    SA Constructora

  • Structural Calculation

    Apolinar Cortes Sánchez

  • Design Team

    Morales Arquitectos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Text description provided by the architects. The housing MX emerges the multifaceted necessity of the users who look for a prototype of housing of sale different to the commercial thing through a mortgage.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The project is based on an analysis and a study of the local neighborhood market. Morales architects designs a prototype with a risky proposal to the existing criteria and customs, minimizing the commercial without suspending certain traditional factors, since this plays an important role in the risk-time-cost of sale with a limited and controlled budget based on experimental criteria.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Society is currently experiencing a constant growth but a tradition problem that is somewhat complex to change, for the office it is important to passively experience the MX prototype by fusing a design criterion across natural elements and spatial lines starting from a composition that it concatenates the concepts of the form, without drastically inhibiting the common visual and tangible dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

MX is located in the north zone of the port of Veracruz, in a polygon of 5.50 x 18 with a steep slope in a mid-level colony with three adjoining boundaries.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section - Main Facade
Longitudinal Section - Main Facade

In response to the commercial market is a house that after the development process responded favorably after completing the sale of the project in the tenth week bringing favorable responses. MX has open spaces, heights of 3m. cross ventilation, spans, flexible, using natural materials for the main facade as the partition, forming an adaptable lattice design, concrete block and transparency elements, having a total of 111m2 of construction with a program that is distributed from a vestibule, half bathroom stay, dining room, kitchen, laundry area, garden, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a functional circulation, the main one with bathroom, the other two rooms with shared bathroom lighting and natural ventilation by flexible elements.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "MX House / Morales architects" [Vivienda MX / Morales architects] 17 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892650/mx-house-morales-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »