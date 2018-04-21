A Guide to Modern Architecture in Lima, Peru: 16 Projects to Visit

As tends to occur in various Latin American capitals, the historical center of Lima —also known as Cercado de Lima— faces simultaneous processes of deterioration, conservation and transformation. Wandering through its streets, its neo-colonial and republican architecture mixes with some major architectural projects which came about during Peru's modernist movement: "golden age" of public architecture during the mid 20th century.
In 1947, the invasion of Agrupación Espacio, the remodeling Lima's Plaza de Armas and the widening of streets such as Tacna Avenue and Wilson Avenue kickstarted Peru's entrance into the modern movement. In Lima's historic center the works of Enrique Seoane Ros and Walter Weberhofer introduced a new formal and structural language to the streets, with projects that reveal the city's structural elements, functional designs, windows, terraces and commercial buildings, exemplified by an optimistic vision of the future. Despite initial reluctance, all of these projects were backed by a state that enthusiastically focused on planning for over two decades in the design of its cities and the construction of large neighborhood units, such as PREVI and the San Felipe Residential.
Architects Alejandra Acevedo and Michelle Llona explain that despite its undisputed legacy, the modernist movement in Peru is not legally protected. As authors of the important text CAMMP, the two aforementioned architects authored a book that informed the approach of this article. In this new addition to our Spanish-language guides of modern Latin American architecture, we present 16 historical projects from the historic center of Lima, complete with a map and suggestion for a 3-hour walking tour.
Reiser y Curioni Building / Héctor Velarde (1941)
Jirón (Jr.) Junín 330
Wilson Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1945-1946)
Garcilazo de la Vega con Jr. Rufino Torrico
La Fénix Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1945-1948)
Jr. Rufino Torrico 981
La Nacional Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1947-1948)
Jr. Camaná 615
Ostolaza Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1951-1953)
Tacna con Huancavelica
Hotel Maury / Héctor Velarde (1954)
Jr. Ucayali 201
Peruano-Suiza Insurance Company / Teodoro Cron (1955)
Jr. Camaná 370
Atlas Building / Walter Weberhofer + José Álvarez Calderón (1953-1955)
Cailloma con Huancavelica
San Reynaldo Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1954-1956)
Tacna Avenue 327
(Ex) Ministry of Education / Enrique Seoane Ros (1951-1956)
Nicolás de Piérola Avenue on the corner of Abancay Avenue
Hotel Savoy / Mario Bianco (1954-1957)
Jr. Cailloma 224
El Sol Insurance Building / Enrique Seoane Ros (1956-1958)
Nicolás de Piérola Avenue on the corner of Camaná
Tauro Cinema / Walter Weberhofer (1958)
Washington street on the corner of Delgado
Capurro Building / Luis Benites (1959)
Jr. Rufino Torrico 835
Wiese Bank / Enrique Seoane Ros (1957-1965)
Cusco 245
Lima Civic Centre / Adolfo Córdova + Jacques Crousse + José García Bryce + Miguel Ángel Llona + Guillermo Málaga + Oswaldo Núñez + Simón Ortiz + Jorge Páez + Ricardo Pérez León + Carlos Williams (1966-1970)
Garcilaso de la Vega 1337
Special thanks to José Miguel Victoria, who suggested the first architectural route in the historic center of Lima; Gleen Goicochea, Luis Castro, Henry Cárdenas, Alejandro Ochoa and Enrique Llatas.