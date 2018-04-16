World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival

Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival
Save this picture!
Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival , Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi

Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi, known for his majestic wire mesh sculptures, has unveiled his biggest artwork to date for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Titled “Etherea,” the site-specific installation represents the culmination of Tresoldi's research in the music field, realized as three transparent structures taking inspiration from Neoclassical and Baroque architecture.

The Italian artist has established a reputation for wire mesh sculptures, having been named by Forbes as one of the 30 most influential European artists. The Etherea sculpture represents the artist’s investigation into architecture as a tool for contemplation, a “dedicated space where the sky and clouds are narrated through the language of classical architecture.”

Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi + 16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi

The transparent wire mesh of Etherea consists of three structures, measuring 36, 54, and 72 feet in height, representing a significant change in scale from Tresoldi’s previous works. The scheme’s transparency allows the California landscape to penetrate the space, with the form of the wire mesh filtering and influencing the internal atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi

The installation plays ironically on the dualism between the pure and the filtered experiences that intertwine with one another, to eventually leave the man at the center of it all. With the passage from a macro-reality to a restricted one, the human body becomes a key to read, discover, measure and experience reality, just like architecture itself. An analogy bewteen man, architecture and their surroundings is ultimately established.
-Edoardo Tresoldi

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi

Designed for continuous interaction with the festival’s audience, Etherea forms an anchored public space within the temporary city created for Coachella. The scheme seeks to embody the spirit of the festival itself, an artwork designed to express the transient nature of clouds, and the majesty of the natural environment. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi
Courtesy of Edoardo Tresoldi

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place over two consecutive weekends, on April 13-15 and 20-22, 2018.

News via: Edoardo Tresoldi

Wire Mesh Installation Features Architectural Fragments Constructed At 1:1

Commissioned for a large-scale event in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Design Lab Experience have constructed a vast indoor " piazza" of architectural fragments. Accommodating a 7000sqm event space, each "Classical" element is built entirely from wire mesh and comprises domes, arches, colonnades, columns, and imitations of sacred spaces (namely Italian basilicas).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival " 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892637/edoardo-tresoldi-unveils-neoclassical-wire-mesh-sculpture-at-coachella-festival/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »