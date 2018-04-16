Edoardo Tresoldi Unveils Neoclassical Wire Mesh Sculpture at Coachella Festival

Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi, known for his majestic wire mesh sculptures, has unveiled his biggest artwork to date for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Titled “Etherea,” the site-specific installation represents the culmination of Tresoldi's research in the music field, realized as three transparent structures taking inspiration from Neoclassical and Baroque architecture.

The Italian artist has established a reputation for wire mesh sculptures, having been named by Forbes as one of the 30 most influential European artists. The Etherea sculpture represents the artist’s investigation into architecture as a tool for contemplation, a “dedicated space where the sky and clouds are narrated through the language of classical architecture.”

The transparent wire mesh of Etherea consists of three structures, measuring 36, 54, and 72 feet in height, representing a significant change in scale from Tresoldi’s previous works. The scheme’s transparency allows the California landscape to penetrate the space, with the form of the wire mesh filtering and influencing the internal atmosphere.

The installation plays ironically on the dualism between the pure and the filtered experiences that intertwine with one another, to eventually leave the man at the center of it all. With the passage from a macro-reality to a restricted one, the human body becomes a key to read, discover, measure and experience reality, just like architecture itself. An analogy bewteen man, architecture and their surroundings is ultimately established.

-Edoardo Tresoldi

Designed for continuous interaction with the festival’s audience, Etherea forms an anchored public space within the temporary city created for Coachella. The scheme seeks to embody the spirit of the festival itself, an artwork designed to express the transient nature of clouds, and the majesty of the natural environment.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place over two consecutive weekends, on April 13-15 and 20-22, 2018.

News via: Edoardo Tresoldi