Eastland Town Centre / acme

  • 19:00 - 4 May, 2018
Eastland Town Centre / acme
Eastland Town Centre / acme, Courtesy of acme
Courtesy of acme

© Micheal Gazzola Courtesy of acme Courtesy of acme © Micheal Gazzola + 56

  • Architects

    acme

  • Location

    Melbourne VIC, Australia

  • Architect - East Mall

    Softroom

  • Architect - Shard ; Ringwood Library ; David Jones Department Store & Car Park

    ACME

  • Area

    72780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Micheal Gazzola

  • Executive Architect - Shard

    The Buchan Group

  • Contractor - Shard

    Probuild

  • Structural - Shard

    AKT/ Hyder

  • Services - Shard

    Hoare Lea/ NDY

  • Project Management - Shard

    Thinc

  • Quantity Surveyor - Shard

    WT Partnership

  • Landscape - Shard

    ACME

  • Executive Architect - Ringwood Library

    The Buchan Group

  • Contractor - Ringwood Library

    Probuild

  • Structural - Ringwood Library

    AKT/ Hyder

  • Services - Ringwood Library

    Hoare Lea/ NDY

  • Project Management - Ringwood Library

    Thinc

  • Quantity Surveyor - Ringwood Library

    WT Partnership

  • Landscape - Ringwood Library

    ACME

  • Brand - Sage Hotel

    Next Story Hotel

  • Facade Architect - Sage Hotel

    ACME

  • Executive Architect - Sage Hotel

    The Buchan Group

  • Contractor - Sage Hotel

    Probuild

  • Executive Architect - David Jones Department Store & Car Park

    The Buchan Group

  • Contractor - David Jones Department Store & Car Park

    Probuild

  • Structural - David Jones Department Store & Car Park

    AKT/ Hyder

  • Project Management – Services Hoare Lea/ NDY

    Thinc

  • Quantity Surveyor – Services Hoare Lea/ NDY

    WT Partnership

  • Interior Design - Central Mall

    Universal Design Studio

  • Executive Architect - Central Mall

    The Buchan Group

  • Interior Design - East Mall

    Universal Design Studio

  • Executive Architect - East Mall

    The Buchan Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola

Text description provided by the architects. With the recent completion of the Sage Hotel, Ringwood, QIC has finished its radical overhaul of the 1960s Eastland Shopping Centre. Located in a suburban fringe of Melbourne, Australia, the new mall is the product of an unusual partnership between three design practices in London: ACME, Universal Design Studio, and Softroom. QIC commissioned Seventh Wave to appoint these three studios and oversee the project which spanned half the globe.

© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola

Architects ACME designed the new hotel, as well as creating a town square, a sculptural entrance to the mall (the Shard), a library and civic center, the David Jones department store, and a number of multi-story car parks. Universal Design Studio was responsible for the interior design of the refurbished central mall, as well as the smaller link malls. Softroom designed a largely glazed rooflight that links the existing part of Eastland with the new Town Square.

© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola

The new town square (or piazza) inverts the original inward-facing 60s masterplan and offers the area a civic focus. Shoppers are lured outside of the interior mall into the daylight and a new sequence of spaces, forming a new public heart for Ringwood and Maroondah. Eastland is the first in a series of major transformations of shopping centers by QIC, acting as a test case to demonstrate the ways in which commercial and civic spaces can coexist happily and form real public facilities for the local community.

© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola

Rising out of the center of the square, the Shard provides access into and out of the mall, topped with an undulating roof, which soars over a transparent glass base. Next, to this, a new Library replaces the smaller facility demolished in 2015, forming a civic landmark for the entire development. Conceived as a shaded box of books and digital information, the library’s more solid upper section appears to float above a glass box beneath that houses public functions including a café, art gallery, and citizen advice center.

Courtesy of acme
Courtesy of acme

The 120-room hotel is wrapped in a fritted glass wall that gives the impression of a pleated white curtain falling gently across the six floors contained within. At night, filtered waves of light shine out from the bedrooms, turning the entire glass box into a lantern that glows within the development. The hotel sits atop a car park that is surrounded by an ever-changing pattern of alternating concrete fins, creating a cinematic sensation of movement for drivers traveling past the building at speed.

© Micheal Gazzola
© Micheal Gazzola

Governed by the City of Maroondah, the suburb of Ringwood has been growing fast for the last few decades and it is one of the more affluent areas east of Melbourne. The Eastland Shopping center has dominated the area since 1967 when it opened with a large Myers Department store. By repositioning and extending the center, QIC was able to reimagine the way people will access the mall and use public space and transport. The redevelopment of this center is the first step in a larger regeneration programme of the entire area.

Courtesy of acme
Courtesy of acme

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Shopping centers Australia
