World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. SO
  6. Fuzzy House / SO

Fuzzy House / SO

  • 22:00 - 17 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fuzzy House / SO
Save this picture!
Fuzzy House / SO , © Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 16

  • Architects

    SO

  • Location

    Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Principal Architect

    Narong Othavorn

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Filippo Poli

  • Assistant Architect

    Thinnapong Yodhong

  • Interior Design

    SO

  • Contractor

    Ton-Aek Construction by Tachanop Banchongrak

  • Land Area

    600 sqm
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. This private house is situated in a plot where the owner left empty for many years. The land had been used by the people around the area as a shortcut between 2 local roads, which has created a path/trace almost permanently.

Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The house was considered to still let that path being in function even when the construction is finished, and to appear almost as nothing much happens from constructing this house. The result is a building fuzzily sits between privacy and public domain whereas the owner can live his private life within the double enclosed space.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Even though one of the entrances shares the same path that run through the house from front to back, the separated little weed garden that can be seen before entering the house, can only be entered once going through the whole house to the 2nd floor and make the way out to the terrace then cross the small bridge over the pathway and go down to the garden where will be another terrace in the future.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The rooftop terrace of this house is considered to be a multifunction outdoor hangout area with the stair-shaped roof where visitors can sit to look back at the front yard where anything could happen before one’s eyes.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Fuzzy House / SO " 17 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892615/fuzzy-house-so/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »