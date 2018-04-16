World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Taiwan
  5. J.R Architects
  6. 2018
  Space of Engraving Lights / J.R Architects

Space of Engraving Lights / J.R Architects

  22:00 - 16 April, 2018
Space of Engraving Lights / J.R Architects
Space of Engraving Lights / J.R Architects, © Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao

© Yu-Chen Tsao © Yu-Chen Tsao © Yu-Chen Tsao © Yu-Chen Tsao + 31

  • Architects

    J.R Architects

  • Location

    Tainan, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Cho-Jen Huang

  • Design Team

    Wan-I Lin, Tzu-Yin Yang

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao

Text description provided by the architects. Within the alleyways of Tainan, there sits a brick house that emits lights. One can see sunrise, the elderly neighbor, and the birds resting on the pole of the house.

© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao

The building was originally an outdated hostel hidden in the old alleyway and is now renovated into an office space. From the early site investigation, we noticed the wooden partition walls were all unusable due to the lack of maintenance and aging. The overly done expansions rendered the interior space dark and chaotic; however, we saw rays of lights penetrated through the fragmented apertures and engraved stardust-like spots on the walls.

© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao

That image sparked the initial concept idea.

For the project, we wanted to insert a unique yet humble design within the region. In order to response to the local geo-context, we chose to use brick facade with large geometric openings along with some scattered punctures, which were inspired from the lighting spots on the walls. We chipped off the painted surface of the interior walls to reveal the materiality of bricks and put on white environmentally-friendly paint to create a more contemporary and lively ambience.

© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao
Section
Section
© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao

Light is the soul of this project. Meanwhile, the brick walls are merely the skins of the containment. In order to allow lights to re-enter the old building, the design team removed some of the second floor decks and roof panels. The once clustered house now has been released, and allows the light to come into the interior space and outdoor courtyard. We kept the wooden post and lintel system to enclose the negative space with old house frame, and reinforced the wood with steel structures, which can also be the supports for lighting fixtures that create a more dynamic lighting and shadow effect.

© Yu-Chen Tsao
© Yu-Chen Tsao
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Taiwan
Cite: "Space of Engraving Lights / J.R Architects" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892590/space-of-engraving-lights-jr-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

