  Opening Row House / Emerge Architects

Opening Row House / Emerge Architects

  • 23:00 - 29 December, 2018
Opening Row House / Emerge Architects
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

© Studio Millspace

  • Architects

    Emerge Architects

  • Location

    Toucheng, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Sam Yang, Ally Chang, UZ Liu

  • Design Team

    Ying-Chen Ling, Yen-Yao Lin

  • Area

    107.51 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Studio Millspace

  • Approved Building Inspector

    Si-Kan Ke

  • Structural Engineer

    K.C. Structure Engineering Office

  • Construction Architecture

    San Yang Electrical Engineering

  • Electrical Engineering

    San Yang Electrical Engineering

  • Interior and Landscape Manufacturer

    San Yang Electrical Engineering
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Averagely 220 wet days per year plus frequent typhoon landings, a newly reform area incorporating alleys exclusively designed for pedestrian activities, with the dwelling needs of urban lifestyle and wide age range. What is the housing reflecting Yilan’s terroir and people?

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Within 6*30m site, we propose three approaches in our design. First, by imputing an “Open Rain-sound Courtyard”, which serves as the spatial core. Second approach was to develop the “relative high-rise” comparing to lower rural houses, each level is planned with a “three dimensional living patios”, potted and functional for activities as well. Lastly, in the mid of a city lacking of open space, we aspire to elevate our rooftop garden as a new ground, suitable for watching the stars and listening to the ocean in urban solitude. “To Open and To Connect” is the strategy to answer the proposition.

A-A Section. Image Courtesy of Emerge Architects
A-A Section. Image Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Ground level opened to the street: Originally the garage, now reassigned to be part of public arcade for passersby, also for activities in the rain season.

Continuous courtyards: Each unit has a garden courtyard, with further plan linking them to form an ecological corridor.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
1F Plan
1F Plan
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Back alley open space: Kitchens are opened to the back alley, or lively alley, comprising vegetable gardens and outdoor sinks. Culs-de-sac become a community space for neighborly events.

Rain-sound open courtyard: Life and space both spread from the center courtyard, where to perceive Yilan’s rain and the subtle change of season.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Atrium to connect spaces and activities: a continuous curvy ceiling, fir-wood plate molded concrete, makes up the atrium. The atrium connects kitchen-dining room on the first floor, living rooms, hallway library, and a 3.5 m-deep semi-outdoor space on the second floor. By connecting the spaces, the atrium also gathers the activities in the house. For house shrine on the third floor, 2-story high book wall and a tearoom on the fourth floor, another huge slope roof covers all. An open riser staircase ventilates the house vertically and exhales the heat out.

2F Plan
2F Plan

Facing the road [outward], hollow brick façade gives a sense of ambiguity, and serves as frontier against typhoon. Facing courtyard and back alley [inward], vast openings let enjoyable sunshine and greenery in. Obscure outward but open inward, is a statement of attitude for new urban living.

An ecological pond, a vegetable farm in the backyard and a roof garden with esculent growth, are the natural touches proposed in the urban life.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Metaphors and Symbols
On Yilan Plain, Toucheng village shows traits of vernacular landscape: glossy shingle beach, cuesta rocks, aged alleys, ancient arcades, endless paddy field, pitched roof, rooftop additions, washed granolithic finishing, red bricks, corridors, housing courtyards, and potting sheds… All remerged in a new form in the building.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Cite: "Opening Row House / Emerge Architects" 29 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892589/opening-row-house-emerge-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

