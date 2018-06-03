World











  6. 2017
  Kashino Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio

Kashino Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio

  20:00 - 3 June, 2018
Kashino Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio
© 45gPhotogrpy
© 45gPhotogrpy

  • Structural Engineering

    Toyoshi Shibamura

  • General contractor

    Miyamura

  • Site area

    894.11㎡

  • Building area

    164.38㎡
    • More Specs Less Specs
© 45gPhotogrpy
Text description provided by the architects. The premise is located at Karuizawa Minamihara. The client hoped a single-story wooden building as a second house to coexist with the surrounding richly green natural blessings.

Equipped with a deep eaves with a depth of 2,000 mm and a deck extending to a deep wooden area, a cozy space has been created in the intermediate area.   

Elevations + Section
Elevations + Section

As for a view of the sight from the living room, vivid green is taken into the room quite naturally through a picture frame cut out by the deep eaves and the deck.

© 45gPhotogrpy
Highside lights installed on the sloping ceiling play a role to make it possible not only to see surrounding tall trees even from inside the rooms but also to take soft sunlight into each room of the single-story building.   
The deck extending toward the wooden area functions also as an outer space to enjoy profile of the building.      

© 45gPhotogrpy
Despite the simple space configuration, the sensitive detail with continued pursuit generates a cozy feeling of tension and grace as well.
In a space in harmony with the rich nature, the client would be able to spend extraordinary time.

© 45gPhotogrpy
Cite: "Kashino Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio" 03 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892569/kashino-residence-kidosaki-architects-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

