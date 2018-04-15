World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Kidosaki Architects Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio

Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio

  • 20:00 - 15 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio
Save this picture!
Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio, © 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima

© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima © 45g Photography - Junji Kojima © 45g Photography - Junji Kojima © 45g Photography - Junji Kojima + 26

  • Structural Engineer

    Hideyuki Hagiuda (KAP)

  • General Contractor

    Miyamura

  • Site area

    1124.69 m2

  • Building area

    211.59 m2

  • Structural System

    Wood

  • Major materials

    exterior: Selangan-batu, interior: wooden floor(oak), spray painting
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima

Text description provided by the architects. The site surrounded by the leafy woods close to the golf course in Minamigaoka Karuizawa, was planned to have its building lower than treetops of the woods to coexist with neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima

The owner lives a busy life as a doctor, and he requested for a quiet environment where he could get away from daily life for a moment and feel refreshed in nature.  His wife also wanted a relaxing house from a visual point of view as well, where a large living space is unified with green of the woods.

Save this picture!
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima

A deep eaves with 1.700mm depth was adopted to realize construction of this living space.  A comfortable middle area created with deep eaves is also a device to very naturally bring the surrounding greens to indoor.  The details on the edge of eaves create a light floating feel to the entire roof.

Save this picture!
Elevations - Section
Elevations - Section

You can walk around the barrier-free rooms and enjoy a view from each room like a picture window that is framed with deep eaves and the deck.

Save this picture!
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima

The delicate details we continuously pursue provide dignity to buildings.

This is a building where harmony with the woods green was realized without the feeling of incongruity.

Save this picture!
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
© 45g Photography - Junji Kojima
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio" 15 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892566/yokouchi-residence-kidosaki-architects-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »