Yokouchi Residence / Kidosaki Architects Studio

+ 26

Structural Engineer Hideyuki Hagiuda (KAP)

General Contractor Miyamura

Site area 1124.69 m2

Building area 211.59 m2

Structural System Wood

Major materials exterior: Selangan-batu, interior: wooden floor(oak), spray painting More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site surrounded by the leafy woods close to the golf course in Minamigaoka Karuizawa, was planned to have its building lower than treetops of the woods to coexist with neighboring buildings.

The owner lives a busy life as a doctor, and he requested for a quiet environment where he could get away from daily life for a moment and feel refreshed in nature. His wife also wanted a relaxing house from a visual point of view as well, where a large living space is unified with green of the woods.

A deep eaves with 1.700mm depth was adopted to realize construction of this living space. A comfortable middle area created with deep eaves is also a device to very naturally bring the surrounding greens to indoor. The details on the edge of eaves create a light floating feel to the entire roof.

You can walk around the barrier-free rooms and enjoy a view from each room like a picture window that is framed with deep eaves and the deck.

The delicate details we continuously pursue provide dignity to buildings.

This is a building where harmony with the woods green was realized without the feeling of incongruity.