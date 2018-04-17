World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Spain
  5. García-Durán & Equipo
  6. 2014
  7. Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo
Save this picture!
Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 17

  • Architects

    García-Durán & Equipo

  • Location

    Sabadell, Spain

  • Author Architect

    Marc García-Durán Huet

  • Design Team

    Simone Branchini, Gabriela Castellanos , Roger Mermi

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photography

    Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Interior renovation of the Arimon house in Sabadell, for Plàcid Garcia-Planas. Special emphasis was placed on the restoration of the different layers of history and the integration of contemporary comfort.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Our client wrote:

Architecture is essentially the search for light. And this is what the architect Marc García-Durán did in the renovation of our old family home.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The house was originally built by the architect, urban planner and mathematician Josep Oriol i Bernadet in 1858. It was completely renovated in a modernist style by Josep Renom i Costa in 1911 and partially renovated by Santiago Casulleras i Forteza in 1945. In 2008 Marta Domenel and Núria Bartomeu designed the handrail of the main staircase.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

In an amazing dialogue with the architects who preceded him, Marc García-Durán has cut walls with his drawing pen and stripped staircase structures. Not to create new spaces or rediscover old spaces. But rather to create while rediscovering. To dilute the hands of time. To search, definitively, for the light.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The architect has not only dialogued with time. He has also talked with the space, with the factory that is next to the house, and with the family’s textile tradition, while transforming wool into glass and old boxes of thread into closets.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The exterior of the house is officially classified as cultural patrimony. I have no doubt that after Marc García-Durán’s intervention the interior will be also awarded one day.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo" [Casa Arimon / García-Durán & Equipo] 17 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892531/arimon-house-garcia-duran-and-equipo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »