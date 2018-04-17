World
In Celebration of Our 10th Anniversary: 10 Buildings That Bring to Mind the AD Logo

In Celebration of Our 10th Anniversary: 10 Buildings That Bring to Mind the AD Logo
Save this picture!
In Celebration of Our 10th Anniversary: 10 Buildings That Bring to Mind the AD Logo

This year, ArchDaily marks our 10th anniversary as a global platform for architecture. In the past 10 years, we have democratized access to architecture and brought a daily dose of information, knowledge and inspiration to students and professionals.

To celebrate this important milestone, we have compiled a series of projects that recall our iconic logo: the blue three-story, prismatic house. We've curated over 33,543 built projects so far, including classics and flashbacks. We went through this enormous archive of projects and made a note of the ones that amused us and delighted us with their rectangular prism shapes and oddly occurring windows. They remind us of the beloved ArchDaily logo, and we're pleased to see that this shape can take on so many forms, all over the world. 

Micro House Slim Fit / ANA ROCHA architecture

Save this picture!
Micro House Slim Fit / ANA ROCHA architecture. © Christiane Wirth
Micro House Slim Fit / ANA ROCHA architecture. © Christiane Wirth

Townhouse / Elding Oscarson

Save this picture!
Townhouse / Elding Oscarson. © Åke E:son Lindman
Townhouse / Elding Oscarson. © Åke E:son Lindman

5.5m x 5.5m / LVPH

Save this picture!
5.5m x 5.5m / LVPH. © Jérôme Humbert
5.5m x 5.5m / LVPH. © Jérôme Humbert

Wolf House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture!
Wolf House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Wolf House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Kumagai House / Hiroshi Kuno + Associates

Save this picture!
Kumagai House / Hiroshi Kuno + Associates. Courtesy of Hiroshi Kuno + Associates
Kumagai House / Hiroshi Kuno + Associates. Courtesy of Hiroshi Kuno + Associates

House in Oimachi / LEVEL Architects

Save this picture!
House in Oimachi / LEVEL Architects. Courtesy of LEVEL Architects
House in Oimachi / LEVEL Architects. Courtesy of LEVEL Architects

Ogikubo House / MDS

Save this picture!
Ogikubo House / MDS. © Toshiyuki Yano
Ogikubo House / MDS. © Toshiyuki Yano

Mews House / Russell Jones

Save this picture!
Mews House / Russell Jones. © Rory Gardiner
Mews House / Russell Jones. © Rory Gardiner

Black Box House / TAKATINA LLC

Save this picture!
Black Box House / TAKATINA LLC © Mikiko Kikuyama
Black Box House / TAKATINA LLC © Mikiko Kikuyama

House in Fukushima / BHIS + K's planning

Save this picture!
House in Fukushima / BHIS + K's planning © Shinkenchiku-sha
House in Fukushima / BHIS + K's planning © Shinkenchiku-sha

 

