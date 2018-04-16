World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. buchmeiervilā
  6. 2017
  7. De la Brisa House / buchmeiervilā

De la Brisa House / buchmeiervilā

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
De la Brisa House / buchmeiervilā
Save this picture!
De la Brisa House / buchmeiervilā, © Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

© Joan Guillamat © Joan Guillamat © Joan Guillamat © Joan Guillamat + 22

  • Architects

    buchmeiervilā

  • Location

    Province of Girona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Andrea Marc Buchmeier, Alexandra Vilà

  • Design Team

    Andrea Marc Buchmeier, Alexandra Vilà

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Joan Guillamat

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Joan-Carles Grifell

  • Economic Control

    Agustí Vilà Cubí

  • Construction manager

    Xavier Bages

  • Security and Health

    Maria Vilà Sancho

  • Construction

    Construcciones DESMO, Ripoll

  • Structural Calculation

    BG Arquitectes (Blazquez Guanter), Girona

  • Blacksmith

    Quim Parals

  • Carpenter

    Joan & Estve Miró
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de la Brisa is a holiday house situated in a typical village of the Costa Brava, Spain. The strong, expressive volume is anchored on a plot with steep slopes that offer views onto the bay and the open sea. 

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The client wanted a flexible house that offers him privacy but equally celebrates the unique views of the plot.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Therefore the house is simultaneously introverted and extroverted, granting privacy and accentuating the stunning views. From the hill and side of access it presents itself closed like a defence tower, a fortress. On the other side, where it faces the sea, it is completely open and transparent. Continuous spaces predominate, with no visual barriers between the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The building is composed of two floors sitting on a pedestal: Its first floor, where the bedrooms are situated, can be understood as suspended binoculars. Reinforced concrete walls and beams create a 14mx13m space with a 5m cantilever. This generous structure permits a completely open floor plan on all floors. The cantilever has a double function: For the first floor it forms private patios with a hanging garden for each bedroom, providing shade and diffused light. For the main floor, it acts as a double height pergola. The main floor appears as a surface sheltered by the hovering volume of the first floor, vertically connected by the cantilever. It is composed of differently materialized volumes that contain the kitchen, bathroom and other serving programme, hereby generating a continuous open space and enabling the continuity between the interior and exterior. The pedestal contains the 120m2 open garage and a covered recessed living room / loggia for the pool. A tunnel gives access to the garage where a window connects the three spaces garage, loggia and pool. The pool is a carpet reflecting the sky, as it overflows on all four sides.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

Casa de la Brisa is a highly flexible building with all the contemporary gadgets such as solar panels, photovoltaic, 5G internet, KNX for all its features, high performance insulation, motorized windows, electrical emergency generator, osmosis water preparation, interior elevator, fully automatic irrigation system with 18 zones, electrolysis and UV filter system for the pool and the latest technology in house security. 

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The building’s smartness is counterbalanced by its raw materiality: Exposed concrete, stone, and plaster. The furniture and doors are tailor-made out of oak and Corten Steel. There was no paint used in this house. The interior embodies the signature of the crafts that shaped it: The blacksmith, carpenter, stonemason and plasterer.

Hereby the building will acquire a natural and authentic patina over time. 

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "De la Brisa House / buchmeiervilā" [Casa de la Brisa / buchmeiervilā] 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892520/de-la-brisa-house-buchmeiervila/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »