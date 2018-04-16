World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Poland
  5. BBGK Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Sprzeczna 4 / BBGK Architects

Sprzeczna 4 / BBGK Architects

  • 03:00 - 16 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sprzeczna 4 / BBGK Architects
Save this picture!
Sprzeczna 4 / BBGK Architects, © Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

© Juliusz Sokołowski © Juliusz Sokołowski © Juliusz Sokołowski © Juliusz Sokołowski + 24

  • Architects

    BBGK Architects

  • Location

    Sprzeczna 4, Warszawa, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Jan Belina Brzozowski Konrad Grabowiecki, Wojciech Kotecki

  • Landscape architecture

    Pasa Design

  • Area

    741.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Text description provided by the architects. The building at Sprzeczna 4 street aspires to continue the restoration of the beautiful Praga district and to become a recognisable element not only in the immediate vicinity, but also on a larger scale. The building is supposed to be a starting point for the restoration of the whole urban block. And it can be claimed that the key to restore an urban block is the frontage.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Sprzeczna 4 is a manifest of prefabrication. This prototypical, demonstration building ordered in our office was designed to disenchant prefabrication – a technology compromised in Poland in the communism era by the large-panel housing estates. The building was deliberately erected on a plot of land that apparently does not fit the stereotype of prefabrication: tiny, rambling and located in a compact 19th century frontage development.

Save this picture!
Prefabrication Scheme
Prefabrication Scheme

Consciously, at times unreasonably, all the available prefabrication technologies were applied: exposed coloured concrete, impression and reliefs, electrical installations integrated into the walls, heating ceilings and many more. The result is a building assembled from numerous large-size elements produced in a factory. The facility folded from large-size elements is not finished and it does not incorporate any accessories or decorations. It is a sincere story about what a building is, what it is made of and how it works.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

The building at Sprzeczna 4 street aspires to continue the restoration of the Praga district and to become a recognisable element not only in the immediate vicinity, but also on a larger scale. The building is supposed to be a starting point for the restoration of the whole urban block.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Red concrete elevations are an example of taking responsibility for the aging processes of the applied materials, having regard to the plastered residential buildings that are erected and their common problem of an elegant appearance only at the time of the sale.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
Building Scheme
Building Scheme
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Sprzeczna 4 is a polemic with the half-feudal construction system based on the work of poorly-paid immigrants and the construction method taken practically from the 19th century. Sprzeczna 4 is a proposal to introduce in our country the rules of fair business and social responsibility, using the prefabrication method, which is so popular in Western Europe and Scandinavia. Paradoxically, this tiny, extremely untypical and advanced building is also a forecast of cheap and available construction made possible due to industrialisation and prefabrication.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

  • Collaborators

    Emilia Sobańska, Katarzyna Najberg

  • Construction and assembly

    RWK Engineers
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Poland
Cite: "Sprzeczna 4 / BBGK Architects" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892501/sprzeczna-4-bbgk-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »