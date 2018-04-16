World
House H / dmvA Architecten

  • 02:00 - 16 April, 2018
House H / dmvA Architecten
House H / dmvA Architecten, © Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

© Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone + 38

  • Architects

    dmvA Architecten

  • Location

    Houthulst, Belgium

  • Team

    David Driesen, Tom Verschueren, Nandi Degrave

  • Structural Engineering

    ASB

  • Client

    Joris Hindryckx

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. Being the old mayor of the community of Houthulst, our client has a special relationship with the region of West Flanders and the village of Houthulst.  During his tenure, he realized different architectural projects with the Dutch architecture studio Rapp+Rapp.  

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

After living there for decades, he got the opportunity to buy a small building plot at the back of the garden of his house. The plot was part of the park of a former convent and featured 2 oak trees and 1 beech tree. Limited by his tight disposable budget, the mayor initially intended to build a ‘turnkey house’ with a local contractor.  He requested dmvA to check the design technically and budgetary.  But dmvA started designing instead.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
groundfloor plan
groundfloor plan
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

A simple detached house, designed on an orthogonal grid of 9 squares with a central patio next to a covered terrace, as a response to the streetside-south orientation and the large scale surrounding apartment buildings. To preserve privacy, all windows can be covered outdoor by floor to ceiling aluminium sliding shutters, referring to the typical rural barn doors.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The principal was excited about dmvA’s proposal and finally built the house, staying within the budget.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

 Anecdotes:

  • Our client Joris Hindryckx has been awarded as ‘best mayor’ in Flanders for his realized projects during his mayor tenure with renowned Dutch architects Rapp + Rapp. Nevertheless, his first intention was to build a standard ‘turnkey house’
  • The floorplan is based on a grid of the typical patio houses from the Roman period, built on two orthogonal axes.
  • The edifice has been erected under a tent construction the contractor built to protect the timber roof construction in exposed pine beams, to the rain.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Cite: "House H / dmvA Architecten" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892496/house-h-dmva-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »