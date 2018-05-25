World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research
  4. United States
  5. Flad Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex / Flad Architects

Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex / Flad Architects

  • 17:00 - 25 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex / Flad Architects
Save this picture!
Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex / Flad Architects, © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing

© Jeff Lendrum © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing © Jeff Lendrum + 15

      • Mechanical, Electrical, Security

        Affiliated Engineers, Inc.

      • General Vertical Circulation, Construction Administration

        American Design Inc.

      • Civil/Site

        Bloom Companies, LLC

      • Commissioning Agent (Hired by State)

        Grumman/Butkus Associates

      • Information Technology

        Intelligent Network Solutions, Inc.

      • Landscape Architecture

        Ken Saiki Design Inc.

      • Audio/Visual

        Professional Audio Designs

      • Plumbing and Fire Protection

        Thunderbird Engineering, Inc.

      • Vibration, Acoustics

        Vibro-Acoustics Consultants
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Jeff Lendrum
      © Jeff Lendrum

      Text description provided by the architects. Representing the UW-Milwaukee campus’ first new academic building in more than a decade, the Kenwood IRC houses academic and research space for STEM disciplines, provides space for the chemistry department including the Shimadzu Laboratory for Advanced and Applied Analytical Chemistry, serves as the new home for the physics department and includes labs for the Zilber School of Public Health. But its presence is being felt throughout the campus because of how it is sited and the way it is being used by so many different students.

      Save this picture!
      © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
      © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing

      UW-Milwaukee is an urban campus that was in need of state-of-the-art space for schoolwork and interaction. Students walking from parking to the heart of the academic center, student union and student housing would traverse an alley along the future IRC site and be funneled across the pedestrian overpass that is one of the few ways to quickly and safely cross North Maryland Avenue. Situating the building and designing it to take best advantage of prevailing conditions, Flad created a ground floor that serves as a pedestrian pathway, indoors and out. A loggia provides a covered walking path during warmer months, and helps efficiently route foot traffic from the student union to the east, through the site and beyond to the rest of the quad. The lobby, which accentuates the linear nature of the corridor’s east-west connection using horizontal channel glass, is the main thoroughfare throughout the colder months, as well as a magnet for students all school year long. Since its opening, the lobby has become a “third place” in students’ daily lives beyond home and the classroom.

      Save this picture!
      © Jeff Lendrum
      © Jeff Lendrum

      The prominence of the lobby space within the building’s floor plan makes the IRC, technically speaking, an unusual hybrid. Floor slabs, lighting, ventilation and other building systems conform to the separate requirements of labs for the life sciences and physical sciences. For example, a below-grade core facility for condensed matter physics research was designed for sensitive instrumentation to protect equipment operation from the vibrations of passing city traffic. A communicating stair that links the third, fourth and fifth floors is an important connective element; its purpose, besides conveying people, is to offer opportunities for casual conversations and learning outside of formal settings.

      Save this picture!
      Floor
      Floor

      The exterior expression of yellow terracotta, exposed concrete and metal panels is rendered as an assemblage of components, a metaphor for the research and innovation happening within. Dynamic and transparent, the building offers ample viewsof interior movement in the two-story lobby corridor and communicating stair, in addition to offices and instructional spaces on the upper floors.

      Save this picture!
      © Jeff Lendrum
      © Jeff Lendrum

      An iconic building that offers researchers and students in the upper floors a spectacular view of downtown Milwaukee, the IRC maintains the connection between different areas of campus and creates a fresh palette of color and light as a template for future construction. The IRC has created a new brand for all of scientific research at UW-Milwaukee, and the campus as a whole.

      Save this picture!
      © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
      © Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp

      Products:

      Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory Research center Educational Architecture United States
      Cite: "Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex / Flad Architects" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892475/kenwood-interdisciplinary-research-complex-flad-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »